One of Canon's popular DSLR workhorses has been discontinued. The Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM has been listed as discontinued on the Canon Japan website, as well as by several Japanese camera retailers. This do-it-all zoom lens was beloved by Canon DSLR shooters, so the announcement marks the end of an era.

With Canon's headquarters based in Tokyo, older gear is often first listed as discontinued in Japan. Canon USA currently lists the lens as in stock, though it's out-of-stock at Canon UK.

However, although this lens appears to no longer be produced by Canon, at least for the Japanese market, if you’ve already bought it or were planning on buying it, then the announcement doesn’t mean you should shelve the lens or scrap your purchasing plans.

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Discontinuation simply means that the lens will no longer be produced for the region in question, and the EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM is still a solid piece of kit.

The Canon Japan Store has marked the EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM as disonctinued (Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM is a robust, weather-sealed professional lens, featuring 18 elements in 13 groups, with one super ultra-low dispersion (UD) element and two UD elements to minimize aberrations.

It’s 15% lighter and more compact than its predecessor, boasting superior durability, a zoom lock, an 82mm filter thread, and fluorine-coated elements for easier cleaning. These features alone mean that the lens still has a lot going for it.

With an adapter, Canon's DSLR lenses can be used on the R series mirrorless cameras (Image credit: Peter Travers)

As Canon shifts to mirrorless, the EF 24-70mm f/2.8 certainly isn't the first EF lens to be discontinued. Canon typically offers up to a 10-year support period for new releases. In fact, the EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM was released in 2012.

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Based on the company's Japan website, Canon has begun discontinuing the EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM, and we begin saying our goodbyes to this legendary DSLR lens that could handle just about anything thrown at it.

But, as sad as it is to see such a legendary lens end production, the DSLR's long reign means there should still be plenty of used models available once new stock runs out.

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