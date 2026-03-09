I’m not a lens geek, but the upcoming Samyang 28-135mm f/2.8 FE has got me giddy

As a Sony shooter who loves a versatile do-it-all lens, I’m excited to read reports that the LK Samyang (known as Rokinon in the US) 28-135mm f/2.8 FE lens made in collaboration with Schneider Kreuznach will be available from the end of this year.

We’ve known about this lens for some time, as LK Samyang first displayed it last year at IBC Amsterdam alongside a trio of other lens collaborations with Schneider Kreuznach.

But now, according to a conversation that took place at this year's CP+ show in Japan between the guys from Phototrend and Kim Dubin, head of product planning at LK Samyang, the 28-135mm f/2.8 FE lens is under production.

Article continues below

(Image credit: James Artaius)

I think this lens is going to be really well received – and it’s not just because it covers a focal length range I gravitate towards – because the fast f/2.8 aperture is going to give it solid competitive edge.

Granted, in a Samyang you’re not going to get the same build quality as the native Sony FE PZ 28-135mm f/4 G OSS – nor the acclaimed Sony autofocus (AF).

But for the Samyang price, I’ll take an extra stop of subject-background separation and low-light performance for slightly less durability and slower AF.

An image of the 20-50mm f/2 FE was leaked before CP+ this year (Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

Phototrend also spoke to Dubin about the 20-50mm f/2.0 FE, another lens for Sony full-frame cameras that we all know Samyang has in the pipeline.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dubin reportedly said that this lens won’t be available before 2028-29, partly not to take attention away from the recently released Samyang AF 24-60mm f/2.8 FE, but also because it’s in the early stages of development.

I don’t see myself buying the 20-50mm or the 24-60mm, but the 28-135mm f/2.8 is right up my alley. I guess I’ll have to appreciate my Sony FE 24-105mm f4 G OSS a little more until it's ready!

You might also like…

Check out our expert pick of the best Sony lenses and our review of the Sony A7V, the latest hybrid workhorse in the A7 mirrorless lineup.