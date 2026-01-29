I really want this lens! Nikon Z 120-300 f/2.8 TC VR S images LEAKED

Images of the rumored Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S have surfaced online, and I’m pretty darn excited. The images, shared via Nikon Rumors and Asobinet, depict close-ups of the rear from a 3/4 angle and again from a top-down angle.

The first image clearly shows a built-in 1.4x teleconverter (not surprising given the ‘TC’ designation), which features on the Nikon 600mm f/4 TC VR S and Nikon 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S. A Memory Set button is also visible, a high-end feature that is used to instantly revert back to a stored plane of focus. Both images show a zoom ring and a control ring.

(Image credit: Asobinet / xiaohongshu.com)

The second image also shows the metal plate – with the lens's name and ‘Made in Japan’ on it – which only features on Nikon’s high-end super-telephoto lenses.

Whispers of the Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S are nothing new, with Nikon Rumors previously reporting on a potential release by the end of 2026. If credible, these images are the best indication yet that this much-anticipated lens is coming. And with the Winter Olympics a week away, I can't help but wonder if pre-production models could be capturing the action on the Italian slopes.

(Image credit: Asobinet / xiaohongshu.com)

If you simply cannot wait for a lens that hasn't even received a development announcement, you can still purchase the Nikon AF‑S 120‑300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR. Although officially discontinued last year, I have seen the odd unit available new, as well as plenty of availability on the used market. However, with an RRP of around $9,499 / £10,499 / AU$15,499, it might be wise to hold off a little longer if you can. Then again, there's absolutely no guarantee when (or if) this lens will be released.

I’ve had the pleasure of using the Nikon AF‑S 120‑300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR myself, and I can tell you that it is an absolutely incredible lens and an absolute joy to use. In fact, I’m not entirely sure it warrants an upgrade; it was only released in 2020 after all. But if I know anything about Nikon Z lens optics, what I thought was peak performance on the AF-S lens will be redefined in Z mount.

You might also like...

Check out the best lenses for bird photography and the best Nikon cameras. For more Nikon-related news, Viltrox patent surfaces adding fuel to rumors Nikon is taking the cheap-lens manufacturer to court.