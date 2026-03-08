Calibrite celebrates its fifth birthday - now you can try its color calibration products before you buy

2026 marks the fifth anniversary of Calibrite; the brand that was created to take over X-Rite's photo and video calibration product division. Since then, Calibrate has launched a whole new range of color calibration devices, from the entry-level and accessibly-priced Display 123 colorimeter, through its core trio of Display SL, Display Plus HL and Display Pro HL monitor calibrators, to its flagship ColorChecker Studio complete monitor and printer calibration solution.

(Image credit: Calibrite)

Calibrite's latest development is a new version of its Profiler calibration software package which works in conjunction with its hardware products. Profiler 3.0 gives you complete creative control over color, letting you build custom profiles for any printer–paper combination. Whether you prefer beginner‑friendly pre-sets, or have the expertise to make the most of advanced tools for precise colour tuning, Profiler 3.0 provides a clear and logical user interface.

(Image credit: Calibrite)

There are pre-sets for photo, video, and pre-press, along with one-click functions for streamlined profiling. Delve deeper and settings such as luminance, white point, contrast targets and patch sizes are all customisable, saveable to custom pre-sets, and even sharable. Profiler 3.0 also includes a suite of utilities to evaluate monitor image quality, including colour and luminance uniformity across the screen, while Monitor Validation can be used to check the color accuracy of an existing color profile.

(Image credit: Calibrite)

If you want to find out how to get the most out of Profiler 3.0, as well as learn about Calibrite's range of calibration devices, then head to The Photography & Video Show 2026 at the NEC, Birmingham, UK, which takes place 14-17th March. You'll find Calibrite's products available to sample at Stand G62 (Lumesca Group).