Schneider Kreuznach and Samyang tease four new L-Mount lenses

IBC 2025 in Amsterdam offered more than just broadcast tech this year; it also gave photographers and filmmakers a tantalizing look at the future of the L-Mount lens ecosystem.

At the Samyang booth, four new autofocus zooms were on display, including the latest fruit of the brand’s partnership with Schneider Kreuznach.

From what I have seen through images taken on the show floor, the lineup covers everything from wide to telephoto zooms: a 14-24mm f/2.8 and a 24-60mm f/2.8, both already familiar to E-mount users and now confirmed for L-Mount, alongside a pair of fresh announcements in the form of a 60-180mm f/2.8 and an ambitious 28-135mm f/2.8 for L-Mount and later Sony FE.

No prices or release dates have been given yet, other than a ‘coming soon’ tag, but it’s clear that these lenses are set to launch late 2025 / early 2026, continuing a noticeable trend of fast f/2.8 zooms becoming more abundant across the market.

What excites me here is not just the specs of the zoom lenses but the momentum. The Schneider Kreuznach and Samyang partnership, announced in March this year, blends Schneider’s optical legacy with Samyang’s modern technology, and while the early releases caught attention, these new zooms feel like the real statement of intent.

For L-Mount shooters, they open up creative possibilities across travel, landscape, portraiture and even all-in-one filmmaking, while Sony FE users are also likely to benefit once those versions land.

The bigger story, though, is how quickly the L-Mount Alliance is evolving. What started as a fairly limited ecosystem now feels genuinely competitive. Lens options are multiplying, third-party support is growing and, with Samyang joining the fold, affordability and accessibility look set to improve, too.

Personally, it’s made me start to reconsider my own kit decisions, because with this kind of glass on the horizon, the L-Mount system is becoming harder to ignore.

