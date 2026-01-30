New SG-Image AF 35mm f/2.2 lens looks like the perfect retro-themed partner for Nikon Zf & Z fc cameras

News of the SG-Image AF 35mm f/2.2 was reported on last year by several rumor outlets. And indeed, Sony Alpha Rumors recently posted that the Sony FE version, at least, would be released on January 31. But yesterday, a mysterious pancake-style lens for the Nikon Z mount appeared on the Chinese social media site, Weibo, via the Independent Photographers Association, which appears to be the AF 35mm f/2.2 with one small difference...

What caught my eye was the presence of a retro-style, silver band (it doesn't look like a working control ring), adorning the black lens barrel, as well as both rectangular and circular lens hoods. Imagery of the FE versions (above) are all-silver or all-black. I’ve no idea if this could be a small difference to accommodate Nikon’s retro-themed cameras or something we’ll see on all mounts.

An Independent Photographers Association's image of what appears to be the SG-Image AF 35mm f/2.2, attached to a Nikon Zf (Image credit: Independent Photographers Association)

The Sony Alpha Rumors article, showing only all-black and all-silver colorways, had the lenses priced at ¥699 (black) and ¥749 (silver). There’s no official word on international pricings, but this would approximate to $100 / £73 / AU$143 and $110 / £78 / AU$154, respectively. Those approximations are converted from Yuan prices, present in promotional material, so they could be different on release.

The Sony edition is said to weigh 163g, but this usually fluctuates slightly depending on the mount. Alongside the Nikon Z, an L-Mount variant is also said to be available. As the name designation suggests, the lenses will be autofocus compatible and suitable for full-frame cameras. Good news for both Nikon Zf and Nikon Zfc owners!

The release comes at a time when the 'Big N's' relationship with cheap Chinese lens manufacturers is under the microscope due to rumors that Nikon is taking Viltrox to court.

You might also like...

Want more Nikon lens news? I really want this lens! Nikon Z 120-300 f/2.8 TC VR S images LEAKED, plus, keep up to date on the latest camera news. For more of my ramblings, I think it’s time Nikon brought my favorite DSLR lens to mirrorless.