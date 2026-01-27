New macro lens promises big close-ups for APS-C mirrorless camera users
Brightin Star 60mm f/2.8 manual focus 2x macro lens launches this week in multiple mirrorless mounts
Chinese lens manufacturer Brightin Star is teasing the launch of a new macro lens later this week. According to a Facebook post the lens will be announced on January 29 – but we already have enough details to make us excited.
The Brightin Star MF 60mm F2.8 will be manual focus only – and designed for APS-C cameras. But because of this it will be available in an impressively wide range of mirrorless lens mounts – Canon RF-S, Sony E, Micro Four Thirds, and Nikon Z. And it will also be sold in Canon's EF-M DSLR fitting.
The 60mm lens will give an effective focal length on of 96mm on the Canon cameras, and an EFL of 90mm on the other brands. With both it will offer a 2:1 maximum magnification - allowing you to create an image that is up to twice life size.
Other things that we know already is that there is a clicked aperture ring and a minimum focus of 0.182m (around 7in).
Brightin Star already sells a full-frame 60mm f/1.8 macro lens with a very similar specification.
We will find out full details and pricing on January 29 – but the full-frame version retails for $170 / £265, so we would expect the APS-C version to be similarly low-priced.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
