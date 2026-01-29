Lomography adds two new Petzval lenses to complete its series that channels the spirit of 1840 photography

Lomography has launched two new Petzval optics to complete a five-lens series. These are the Joseph Petzval Focus-Coupled Bokeh Control 27mm f/1.7 and 135mm f/2.5 Art Lenses.

If you’ve never heard of a Petzval lens before, they can be traced all the way back to 1840, when Slovak-Hungarian mathematician and physicist Joseph Petzval pioneered the design. The Petzval lens was first resurrected by Lomography back in the early 2010s and has since become rather trendy in Hollywood for its stylized appearance, producing spiraling shallow depths of field, extreme fall-off, and prominent vignetting.

This 27mm sample image shows the distinctive swirling effect produced by a Petzval lens (Image credit: Lomography)

This latest full-frame incarnation of the Petzval lens from Lomography is said to be a modern take on the optics’ distinctive swirling bokeh, with both manual and innovative focus-coupled bokeh control for stills and video. Lomography has even used recalculations from Joseph’s 1840 original, while each lens is “expertly handcrafted”.

All told, the series comprises 27mm, 35mm, 55mm, 80.5mm, and 135mm primes, all priced at $599 / £399 / AU$799. However, you can essentially get one lens free if you order the five-lens bundle at $2,396.00 / £1,596 / AU$3,196.00, because you save $599 / £399 / AU$799.

The Joseph Petzval Focus-Coupled Bokeh Control 27mm f/1.7 Art Lens (Image credit: Lomography)

The two new additions bookend the series, with the 27mm f/1.7 and 135mm f/2.5 being the widest and longest focal lengths in the line-up, respectively.

Both lenses are available for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon RF mounts, while the swirling bokeh can be adjusted via a stopless bokeh control ring across seven levels. Lomography’s focus-coupled tech is said to eliminate shifts in focus when adjusting said levels, while the lenses are optimized for video with both uniform gear positions and follow-focus compatibility.

The Joseph Petzval Focus-Coupled Bokeh Control 135mm f/2.5 Art Lens (Image credit: Lomography)

The 135mm model features a 1.5m close-focusing distance, an aperture range of f/1.7 to f/22, and a 67mm filter thread. The 27mm model has a 0.3m close-focusing distance, an aperture range of f/1.7 to f/22, and a 77mm filter thread. Both feature optics with multi–coated glass, with exteriors built using anodized aluminum.

The two lenses are available to pre-order now, with the 135mm and 27mm having an expected delivery date of June and April 2026, respectively. The remaining three lenses in the range are are on sale now.

