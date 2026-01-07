Snails could overtake Nikon’s new zoom lens, but I think I’m a fan

When I first heard about the Nikon Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1, I nearly spat my coffee all over my keyboard. “Who the heck wants a 24-105mm that maxes out at f/7.1?” I spluttered to my Nikon-loving colleague, Adam. In a world with the sublime Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S, I was struggling to understand Nikon’s play. But when I finished my cup of Joe and read into things a little further, my stance quickly began to change on this latest Nikon Z lens.

I’ve said time and again that enthusiast photographers (and the photography press, especially) tend to overstate the importance of fast apertures. They’re lovely to have, but not necessarily essential. Many of the world’s greatest photographs were shot at f/8, after all. In many ways, we’ve been programmed to have a visceral reaction to slow lenses, but not every photographer or indeed genre has a need for speed.

(Image credit: Nikon)

In the case of the Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1, Nikon has sacrificed speed for portability and value. It looks portable for a full-frame telephoto lens and weighs in at just 350g. To put things into perspective, that’s nearly half the weight of the aforementioned 24-120mm. And although that lens has plummeted in price over the years, US and UK sales prices are sitting around $997 / £849 (at the time of writing), the Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 will retail for $549 / £529 / AU$899. And that’s before the inevitable price drops!

The minimum-focusing distance of 0.28m at the telephoto end bolsters the optic’s versatility, with Nikon citing significant foreground and background bokeh during close-ups. Between 70mm to 105mm, you also get a 0.5x reproduction ratio. Ultimately, this lens will live and die by its optical performance, but if other Z-mount lenses are anything to go by, I expect it to perform very well.

So, who is this lens for then? Well, it’s not going to appeal to specialist photographers who only shoot, say, portraits, close-ups, wildlife, etc. It’s best thought of as a highly portable everyday companion or travel buddy. And while you might not immediately associate telephoto focal lengths with street or landscape photography, the ability to crop into busy scenes is very useful indeed. In fact, my biggest gripe is that 105mm isn’t quite long enough for my taste. I’d like to be able to reach 120mm. Then again, DX Nikon owners can make use of an equivalent 36-157.5mm.

Canon mirrorless users will, of course, be aware of the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM, which achieved a very respectable 4.5 stars on test. Its spec sheet beats the Nikon with a closer focusing distance and optical image stabilization, but it is heavier. Ultimately, these are exactly the kind of lenses I want to see from mirrorless manufacturers. Optics that deliver on the mirrorless promise of portability. And with Nikon’s comprehensive Z-lens line-up not wanting for much at all in 2026, I’m hoping to see more niche lenses like the Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 appearing in the future.

