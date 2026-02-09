DSLR magic: 10-second long-exposure motorsport image wins amateur photographer top prize
This amateur photographer slowed her shutter speed to create cinematic light trails – and it earned her major recognition
Amateur photographer Joy Richings has won the top honor in the Pit Lane and Paddock category at the Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards (AMPA).
And this wasn't her first success at the competition. In 2024, Richings also claimed victory in the Portrait category, underlining his growing reputation for creative motorsport imagery.
The winning image is a striking 10-second long-exposure photograph, capturing sweeping light trails around a classic racing car – using a traditional setup, including an over ten-year-old DSLR and ultra wide-angle lens.
Pit Lane and Paddock Winner
Tech details
Exposure: 10sec, f/11, ISO 100
Gear: Canon EOS 7D Mark II + EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM
Instead of chasing sharpness through speed, Richings chose to experiment with light itself. By extending the shutter to a full 10 seconds, she transformed the surroundings into a cinematic scene, using controlled light painting to enhance the subject rather than overwhelm it.
Long-exposure light trail photography is technically demanding. Any movement of the camera risks ghosting the subject, and poorly positioned light sources can easily distract. Richings' image demonstrates a confident mastery of both timing and composition.
"For a stunning image created by using a fibre-optic light whip on a 10-second exposure, capturing the blue Lister Jaguar 'Costin' at Goodwood, experimenting with light painting to create a striking, cinematic effect,” comments AMPA.
Richings created the shot using a traditional DSLR setup. The Canon EOS 7D Mark II was launched in 2014, yet remains a favorite among sports photographers thanks to its robust weather sealing, reliable AF (autofocus), and consistent metering.
Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards
Created by Greg Childs, founder and CEO of Trackside Focus by The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd, AMPA celebrates the passion and dedication of amateur photographers capturing motorsport from fresh, exciting angles.
Open now to all UK-based amateur motorsport photographers, it's a competition that focuses on learning and growth.
For more details and to discover all winners, visit the Trackside Focus website.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
