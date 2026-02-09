DSLR magic: 10-second long-exposure motorsport image wins amateur photographer top prize

With a decade-old DSLR, this amateur photographer captured a prize-winning motorsport image demonstrating technical excellence, and creativity

Amateur photographer Joy Richings has won the top honor in the Pit Lane and Paddock category at the Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards (AMPA).

And this wasn't her first success at the competition. In 2024, Richings also claimed victory in the Portrait category, underlining his growing reputation for creative motorsport imagery.

The winning image is a striking 10-second long-exposure photograph, capturing sweeping light trails around a classic racing car – using a traditional setup, including an over ten-year-old DSLR and ultra wide-angle lens.

Pit Lane and Paddock Winner

Tech details

Exposure: 10sec, f/11, ISO 100

Gear: Canon EOS 7D Mark II + EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM

Instead of chasing sharpness through speed, Richings chose to experiment with light itself. By extending the shutter to a full 10 seconds, she transformed the surroundings into a cinematic scene, using controlled light painting to enhance the subject rather than overwhelm it.

Long-exposure light trail photography is technically demanding. Any movement of the camera risks ghosting the subject, and poorly positioned light sources can easily distract. Richings' image demonstrates a confident mastery of both timing and composition.

"For a stunning image created by using a fibre-optic light whip on a 10-second exposure, capturing the blue Lister Jaguar 'Costin' at Goodwood, experimenting with light painting to create a striking, cinematic effect,” comments AMPA.

Richings created the shot using a traditional DSLR setup. The Canon EOS 7D Mark II was launched in 2014, yet remains a favorite among sports photographers thanks to its robust weather sealing, reliable AF (autofocus), and consistent metering.

Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards

Created by Greg Childs, founder and CEO of Trackside Focus by The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd, AMPA celebrates the passion and dedication of amateur photographers capturing motorsport from fresh, exciting angles.

Open now to all UK-based amateur motorsport photographers, it's a competition that focuses on learning and growth.

For more details and to discover all winners, visit the Trackside Focus website.

