Photography bags are expensive, but these camera backpacks just dropped to under $50
I'm a camera bag snob, but these backpack deals from well-loved brands have caught my eye
I have no problem admitting it: I'm a bit of a camera bag snob. I'm picky when it comes to camera bags. A great camera backpack needs to fit my gear, keep it protected, be quick to access, and, most of all, be comfortable to wear. Of course, a bit of style doesn't hurt either.
The problem is that the top camera backpacks typically come with price tags to match. And as much as I'm a camera bag aficionado, I'm a deal hunter too. That's why these camera bags have caught my eye. These bags from well-loved brands are discounted to under $50 at B&H's three-day sale right now, which ends at midnight EST on February 12, 2026 – or while supplies last.
If I needed a new camera backpack, but didn't have too much to spend, these are the highly rated bags that I would consider. Highlights include the 4.5-star minimalist Brevite Jumper in multiple colors, as well as deals from brands like Lowepro and Tenba.
Under $50
Under $100
There's quite a few additional options if your budget sits a little bit higher, including a backpack by Pelican, the maker of the well-known camera hard cases, and even a tote bag that converts to a backpack from Manfrotto.
Those options not quite right? Take a look at the best camera bags or the best camera backpacks.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
