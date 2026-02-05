Canon launches its widest hybrid prime lens yet

Canon has unveiled its widest hybrid prime lens yet – the Canon RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM – expanding Canon’s photo- and video-friendly lineup to a total of five primes and two zooms.

The lens should be perfect for astrophotography, architecture, and landscapes. The hybrid 14mm f/1.4 is aimed squarely at both photographers looking for a wide-angle prime that doesn’t compromise on quality and videographers who rely on the quick and silent autofocus and the option to quietly change aperture on the fly.

The fast f/1.4 aperture is paired with an 11-blade diaphragm, which promises smooth out-of-focus rendering while also supporting low-light and night-sky work where ultra-wide coverage and light-gathering power are critical.

Physically, the lens weighs 578g. All of Canon’s hybrid primes fall within a tight 519g–636g window to maintain consistent balance across rigs and gimbals, and the 14mm sits comfortably in the middle. The lens measures 76.5 x 112mm, including its integrated hood, which contributes to it being slightly longer than other VCM primes.

Compared to the Canon EF 14mm f/2.8L II USM, the new lens comes with a much brighter aperture, and it undercuts the older model by 67g, although it isn’t quite as compact.

Optically, the new lens design uses 18 elements in 13 groups, including three GMo aspherical elements to suppress sagittal coma flare – a key concern for astrophotography. There’s also one UD element, one BR (Blue Spectrum Refractive) element, and one fluorite element for correcting chromatic aberration. Canon notes this is its first ultra-wide lens to use fluorite, a material more commonly found in super-telephoto glass such as 400mm f/2.8 and 600mm f/4 lenses. Lens coatings include dual Subwavelength Structure Coating (ASC) and Super Spectra for reducing ghosting and flare.

Canon says the RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM delivers improved sharpness at both the center and edges compared with the EF 14mm f/2.8L II, and also claims better edge performance than the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art.

Focusing is handled by Canon’s latest Voice Coil Motor (VCM) autofocus system, which, based on my past experience with these lenses, delivers a faster and even quieter focus drive than Canon’s USM or STM technology. Video shooters also get an iris control ring on the lens barrel, complete with a locking Auto setting to hand aperture control back to the camera body. Finally, due to the convex glass at the front, preventing the use of screw-in filters, there’s a rear-mounted gelatin filter slot.

14mm is perhaps not the most ideal focal length for close-up work, but should you want to get tight for some unique perspectives, the minimum focus distance is 24cm, with a maximum magnification of 0.11x.

The Canon RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM will be available from February 26, and all that advanced glass makes it the most expensive lens in Canon's VCM prime lineup, priced at $2,599 / £2,399.99 / AU$3,899.

Sample images shot on the Canon RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM:

