A new Voigtländer wide prime for Sony and Nikon cameras is coming soon
The Voigtländer APO-LANTHAR 28mm F2 Aspherical is a classically designed lens for the digital age
Cosina, the company behind Voigtländer lenses, has announced a new wide-angle prime for Sony E and Nikon Z cameras. The Voigtländer APO-LANTHAR 28mm F2 Aspherical is said to be a high-performance lens, with the APO designation signifying that it's derived from the Apochromat design. This manufacturing process was developed to reduce chromatic aberration in film photography, but the technology is claimed to still be effective for supressing fringing in digital photography today.
The optical path is comprised of 12 elements arranged in 8 groups, including six low-dispersion lenses and two double-sided aspherical lenses. At 58.8mm long and 62.6mm in diameter, the lens is surprisingly compact, and it's also light weight at just 325g.
Although the lens is manual focus only, it does have electronic contacts to enable lens-body communication, EXIF data recording, while the built-in distance encoder preserves compatibility with camera bodies that have IBIS. The lens' aperture ring has a de-click function to enable stepless iris adjustment when shooting video, and a metal hood is included.
The Voigtländer APO-LANTHAR 28mm F2 Aspherical will be available in December 2025, priced at 154,000 Yen (currency conversion: US $1000, £755)
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.