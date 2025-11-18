A new Voigtländer wide prime for Sony and Nikon cameras is coming soon

Cosina, the company behind Voigtländer lenses, has announced a new wide-angle prime for Sony E and Nikon Z cameras. The Voigtländer APO-LANTHAR 28mm F2 Aspherical is said to be a high-performance lens, with the APO designation signifying that it's derived from the Apochromat design. This manufacturing process was developed to reduce chromatic aberration in film photography, but the technology is claimed to still be effective for supressing fringing in digital photography today.

(Image credit: Cosina)

The optical path is comprised of 12 elements arranged in 8 groups, including six low-dispersion lenses and two double-sided aspherical lenses. At 58.8mm long and 62.6mm in diameter, the lens is surprisingly compact, and it's also light weight at just 325g.

(Image credit: Cosina)

Although the lens is manual focus only, it does have electronic contacts to enable lens-body communication, EXIF data recording, while the built-in distance encoder preserves compatibility with camera bodies that have IBIS. The lens' aperture ring has a de-click function to enable stepless iris adjustment when shooting video, and a metal hood is included.

The Voigtländer APO-LANTHAR 28mm F2 Aspherical will be available in December 2025, priced at 154,000 Yen (currency conversion: US $1000, £755)