Venus Optics reveals a new Laowa tilt-shift lens for full-frame and medium format cameras

Venus Optics, the company behind Laowa lenses, has launched a new tilt-shift lens. The Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5× Macro.

This full-frame optic has been designed to combine wide-angle perspective, tilt-shift functionality, and macro capabilities into a single, compact lens. It offers ±10° of tilt for precise plane of focus manipulation, along with ±12mm of shift for advanced perspective correction.

(Image credit: Venus Optics)

Mount options include full-frame Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF and L-mount cameras, but there are also variants available for medium format Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD cameras, on which ±8mm of shift is available without noticeable vignetting. The Zero-D label denotes that the lens should produce virtually no optical distortion - a must when shooting geometric subjects like interiors and architecture. Furthermore, the lens's APO (Apochromatic) design is said to reduce chromatic aberration while improving edge-to-edge sharpness.

(Image credit: Venus Optics)

In addition to its tilt-shift ability, the 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D also boasts a 0.5x maximum magnification and a minimum focusing distance of just 22.8cm, which Venus Optics says is the closest in its class for a tilt-shift lens. This opens up close-up macro shooting options, while the relatively fast f/2.8 maximum aperture makes the lens suitable for low light and night-time shots.

(Image credit: Venus Optics)

The optical path is comprised of 14 elements arranged in 12 groups. The front element features what Venus Optics calls a 'Frog-Eye Coating' that resists water, dirt and smudges. A 15-blade aperture diaphragm should provide smooth background bokeh when shooting close-ups, while a 77mm thread enables the fitment of front filters. A nice touch is the integrated Arca-Swiss lens foot that enables quick and easy tripod attachment, which is very handy for the precision work that the lens is designed for. The lens measures 148.9mm long by 104.9mm in diameter and weighs 1,350g. Focussing is manual only, regardless of mount option, but this needn't be a deal-breaker given the slower, more considered nature of architectural and macro photography.

(Image credit: Venus Optics)

The Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5× Macro is available to buy now, priced at USD $1,249.

(Image credit: Venus Optics)

