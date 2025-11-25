Venus Optics reveals a new Laowa tilt-shift lens for full-frame and medium format cameras
And it's versatile, also being capable of close-up and low-light shots
Venus Optics, the company behind Laowa lenses, has launched a new tilt-shift lens. The Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5× Macro.
This full-frame optic has been designed to combine wide-angle perspective, tilt-shift functionality, and macro capabilities into a single, compact lens. It offers ±10° of tilt for precise plane of focus manipulation, along with ±12mm of shift for advanced perspective correction.
Mount options include full-frame Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF and L-mount cameras, but there are also variants available for medium format Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD cameras, on which ±8mm of shift is available without noticeable vignetting. The Zero-D label denotes that the lens should produce virtually no optical distortion - a must when shooting geometric subjects like interiors and architecture. Furthermore, the lens's APO (Apochromatic) design is said to reduce chromatic aberration while improving edge-to-edge sharpness.
In addition to its tilt-shift ability, the 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D also boasts a 0.5x maximum magnification and a minimum focusing distance of just 22.8cm, which Venus Optics says is the closest in its class for a tilt-shift lens. This opens up close-up macro shooting options, while the relatively fast f/2.8 maximum aperture makes the lens suitable for low light and night-time shots.
The optical path is comprised of 14 elements arranged in 12 groups. The front element features what Venus Optics calls a 'Frog-Eye Coating' that resists water, dirt and smudges. A 15-blade aperture diaphragm should provide smooth background bokeh when shooting close-ups, while a 77mm thread enables the fitment of front filters. A nice touch is the integrated Arca-Swiss lens foot that enables quick and easy tripod attachment, which is very handy for the precision work that the lens is designed for. The lens measures 148.9mm long by 104.9mm in diameter and weighs 1,350g. Focussing is manual only, regardless of mount option, but this needn't be a deal-breaker given the slower, more considered nature of architectural and macro photography.
The Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5× Macro is available to buy now, priced at USD $1,249.
Also read our guide to the best tilt-shift lenses
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.