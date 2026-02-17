"I develop and scan my black and white film myself," says analog photographer in a mirrorless world

Film photography is far from obsolete – and Mandy Izquierdo (aka Mandyleft) shows how to master it today.

The professional film photographer specializes in demanding genres like fashion and documentary. At The Photography & Video Show 2026, she will lead two sessions on the professional use of film, sharing workflows, equipment choices, film stocks, processing techniques, and scanning methods.

"I'll explain workflows and options, and answer practical questions about using film for professional projects," she says – a must-attend for photographers wanting to bring film into their modern workflow.

Mandy Izquierdo's talks

1) Building a film workflow that works for clients

Monday March 16 2026 – 15:00 - 15:30 – Analogue Stage

In this session, Mandy will take you through the complete process of using film for professional work. She'll cover how to choose the right camera format and film stock for a specific job, plan and budget for film shoots, and manage the process from exposure to delivery.

She'll also show different options for processing, scanning and editing, giving insight on choosing the workflow that best suits your needs.

Fashion photography on film: "Samiya" (Image credit: Mandyleft

2) How a collective can take your film photography further

Tuesday March 17 2026 – 14:00 - 14:30 – Analogue Stage

Would you like to help shape the future of film photography? In this session, Mandy will share the story of the community she founded - OnlyFilms.

From its beginnings as a small group of film photographers, Mandy will discuss how it has grown into a space for collaboration, events, podcasts and dialogue around analogue photography.

Sharing her vision for where OnlyFilms is going, from learning and sharing to professional development, Mandy will invite you to join her, and discover how collaboration can strengthen your creative voice, and offer a rich source of contacts and opportunities.

Gear + Insights

All the essentials for shooting film: cameras, light meter, and film rolls (Image credit: Mandyleft

I don't use digital cameras in my photographic work, although I have recently purchased a digital camera specifically for scanning film, trying it as an alternative to flatbed scanning.

I develop and scan my black and white film myself, and I spend a lot of time printing in the darkroom, which is a very important part of my practice.

The cameras I use most are the Rolleiflex 2.8, Canon EOS-1V, and Pentax 6×7, although I also work with 4×5 using my Zone VI large format camera.

Don't miss this year's talks about film photography (Image credit: Mandyleft

I'm also a bit of a camera collector and enjoy learning through experimenting with different film cameras.

In terms of contemporary tools, I work with studio flash and also enjoy shooting Polaroid and Instax, which I actively use in my projects.

I regularly organise exhibitions to show and share my work, and I have experience leading community photography projects, as well as organising and delivering workshops and events for film photographers.

I am currently organising an event for filmmakers and film photographers in collaboration with The Garden Cinema in London, which will take place on February 20.

Mandy Izquierdo Social Links Navigation Film photographer Mandy is a film photographer with a focus on fashion, identity, and cultural heritage. Her work explores the intersection of tradition and contemporary practice, combining vintage and modern techniques. She develops and prints her work in the darkroom and leads workshops to share her expertise with fellow photographers.

