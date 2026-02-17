"I develop and scan my black and white film myself," says analog photographer in a mirrorless world
Mandy Izquierdo gives pro insights into film workflow, gear, and darkroom techniques at The Photography & Video Show 2026
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Film photography is far from obsolete – and Mandy Izquierdo (aka Mandyleft) shows how to master it today.
The professional film photographer specializes in demanding genres like fashion and documentary. At The Photography & Video Show 2026, she will lead two sessions on the professional use of film, sharing workflows, equipment choices, film stocks, processing techniques, and scanning methods.
"I'll explain workflows and options, and answer practical questions about using film for professional projects," she says – a must-attend for photographers wanting to bring film into their modern workflow.
Mandy Izquierdo's talks
1) Building a film workflow that works for clients
Monday March 16 2026 – 15:00 - 15:30 – Analogue Stage
In this session, Mandy will take you through the complete process of using film for professional work. She'll cover how to choose the right camera format and film stock for a specific job, plan and budget for film shoots, and manage the process from exposure to delivery.
She'll also show different options for processing, scanning and editing, giving insight on choosing the workflow that best suits your needs.
2) How a collective can take your film photography further
Tuesday March 17 2026 – 14:00 - 14:30 – Analogue Stage
Would you like to help shape the future of film photography? In this session, Mandy will share the story of the community she founded - OnlyFilms.
From its beginnings as a small group of film photographers, Mandy will discuss how it has grown into a space for collaboration, events, podcasts and dialogue around analogue photography.
Sharing her vision for where OnlyFilms is going, from learning and sharing to professional development, Mandy will invite you to join her, and discover how collaboration can strengthen your creative voice, and offer a rich source of contacts and opportunities.
Find more information on The Photography & Video Show website
- The Photography & Video Show 2026: everything you need to know
- Get 20% off tickets of your tickets with our exclusive money-saving code!
Gear + Insights
I don't use digital cameras in my photographic work, although I have recently purchased a digital camera specifically for scanning film, trying it as an alternative to flatbed scanning.
I develop and scan my black and white film myself, and I spend a lot of time printing in the darkroom, which is a very important part of my practice.
The cameras I use most are the Rolleiflex 2.8, Canon EOS-1V, and Pentax 6×7, although I also work with 4×5 using my Zone VI large format camera.
I'm also a bit of a camera collector and enjoy learning through experimenting with different film cameras.
In terms of contemporary tools, I work with studio flash and also enjoy shooting Polaroid and Instax, which I actively use in my projects.
I regularly organise exhibitions to show and share my work, and I have experience leading community photography projects, as well as organising and delivering workshops and events for film photographers.
I am currently organising an event for filmmakers and film photographers in collaboration with The Garden Cinema in London, which will take place on February 20.
Mandy is a film photographer with a focus on fashion, identity, and cultural heritage. Her work explores the intersection of tradition and contemporary practice, combining vintage and modern techniques. She develops and prints her work in the darkroom and leads workshops to share her expertise with fellow photographers.
You might like...
Browse the best film cameras, the best 35mm film, roll film, and sheet film, and the best film scanners.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.