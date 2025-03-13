The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 is one of my favorite retro photo hacks – and it’s actually pretty cheap too

I write about camera gear for a living, and only my all-time favorite gadgets earn space in my camera bag. But one of my favorite accessories that has earned a permanent spot in my kit isn't a camera or a lens, it’s a baby photo printer that spits out instant film prints: The Instax Mini Link 3.

The Instax Mini Link 3 is essentially an instant film camera without the actual camera. What does that mean? The Instax Mini Link 3 prints out digital photos that already exist onto instant film instead. Digital images are sent to the mobile printer using Bluetooth, which means you can take a photo captured on a smartphone or a digital camera and turn it into a retro instant film image.

I’m a long-time fan of all things retro photography, but as a professional photographer, I can’t exactly show up to a paid photoshoot with a cheap instant camera. (Unless, of course, I’m shooting with that and my real camera, but who has time for that at a wedding?) The Mini Link 3 allows me to have the best of both worlds because I can take photos on my pro-level mirrorless camera and still have my instant prints too. I just send them to my phone, then send them to the Instax printer. And yes, you can also use it just with a smartphone, no camera necessary.

I’ve used the Instax Mini Link 3 printer to deliver same-day, physical sneak peaks professionally and I’ve also used it to hand out prints to friends at parties. I usually get the same reaction: How did you do that?!?

The Instax Mini Link 3 can print photos from a smartphone, but I also send images from my mirrorless camera to my iPhone for printing too (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

While there are plenty of portable mobile printers available, what I love about the Instax Mini Link 3 is that it uses real instant film rather than ink and paper. It uses the Instax Mini type instant film. The resulting prints definitely live up to that retro charm of instant photography with that classic white border. That medium also means that the prints aren’t perfect, but that’s part of the charm. I did get noticeably better colors using the Link 3 over the older Link 2, though most that already own the earlier version won’t really need to upgrade.

The Instax Mini Link 3 capitalizes on the retro craze without spending a ton of money on a new camera – although, if you really want the true instant camera experience, I really love both the Instax Mini Link 99 and the Instax Mini Evo. The printer typically runs about $100 / £100 / AU$169, which makes it not just one of my favorite retro gadgets in my bag but also one of the most affordable.

