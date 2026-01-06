Kick off 2026 with these 10 photography competitions open for entries from January to May

Discover our list of international photography competitions that are ready for your submissions

Whether you're a seasoned photographer, a beginner just getting started or simply someone who loves capturing beautiful moments, submitting your work to photography competitions is one of the best ways to gain exposure and recognition.

Entering competitions isn't just about winning – though prizes and publicity are great bonuses! It's also a chance to dive into your archives, rediscover your best images and refine your personal style. Even if you don't make the shortlist, the experience itself is rewarding and can push your photography to the next level.

In fact, many photographers say competitions were the stepping stone that helped them build a name, grow their audience or land their first big feature. And with so many open calls across all genres – from astrophotography and macro, to wildlife, travel, food, portrait, or conceptual photography – there's something for everyone.

The best part is that most competitions offer multiple categories, so you're likely to find a perfect match for your work. To help you get started, I've put together a list of photography competitions with open calls that are accepting submissions from January until May 2026. It's a small selection to spark inspiration, but there are countless others out there…

Sony World Photography Awards

(Image credit: Sony World Photography Awards)

Deadlines:

Open and Youth Competition: January 6, 2026

Professional Competition: January 13, 2026

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Categories:

Student Competition: Together

Open Competition: Architecture, Creative, Landscape, Lifestyle, Motion, Natural World & Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography, Travel

Youth Competition: Open Call: Show us your best images!

Professional Competition: Architecture & Design, Creative, Documentary Projects, Environment, Landscape, Perspectives, Portraiture, Sport, Still Life, Wildlife & Nature



Fee: Free to enter



Prizes: Global press exposure, $25,000 cash prize, Sony gear, solo exhibition at the Sony World Photography Awards London exhibition, and more

For more info, visit the World Photography Organisation website.

Siena International Photo Awards (SIPA)

(Image credit: Siena International Photo Awards)

Deadline: 9 January

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Categories: Journeys & Adventures, Fascinating Faces and Characters, The Beauty of Nature, Animals in their Environment, Sports in Action, Documentary & Photojournalism, Street Photography, Underwater Life, Story-telling, Short Documentary Film

Fee: 1 image is free. Paid entries: €30 for 3 images

Prizes: Prizes include photography equipment worth up to €1,5000, the Pangea Prize crystal statuette, a €400 accommodation contribution for the awards weekend in Siena, international media exposure, exhibition display, online publication, and more

For more information, visit the SIPA website.

World Masters of Photography Award

(Image credit: World Masters of Photography Award)

Deadline: January 16

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Focus: Fashion, Press/ Photojournalism, Contemporary, Street Photography, Landscape, Free Subject

Fee: €20 per image

Prizes: The overall winner across all six divisions receives the prestigious WMPO World Cup, winners have the opportunity to exhibit their work at Galerie LIK in Vienna and at the Competa Photo Days in Spain, and inclusion in the photo book "World Masters of Photography"

For more information, visit the WMPO Award website.

MonoVisions Photography Awards

(Image credit: MonoVisions Photography Awards / Alena Khodar)

Deadline: Early: January 18, Final: May 17

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Focus: Black and white photography

Categories: Abstract, Architecture, Conceptual, Fine Art, Landscapes, Nature and Wildlife, Nude, People, Photojournalism, Portrait, Street Photography, Travel

Fee: Early: single image $20, series $25, Final: single image $25, series $30

Prizes: Black and White Series of the Year will receive $3,000, Black and White Photo of the Year will receive $2,000

For more information, visit the MonoVision Awards website.

London Camera Exchange POTY

(Image credit: London Camera Exchange POTY)

Deadline: January 21

Open to: Photographers of all levels (please note that prizes can only able to be given to photographers based in the UK)

Categories: Action, After Dark, Creative, Emerging Talent, Landscape, Macro, Pets, Portrait, Travel, Wildlife, Street, Events, Birds, People’s Choice

Fee: Free to enter

Prizes: The winner of each of the 14 categories will be awarded £500. An additional £500 will be awarded to the photography department where the winner of the Emerging Talent category studies. The overall winner will receive an additional £2,500 worth of LCE vouchers. Winners of each category and the overall prize winner will also receive a trophy. Shortlisted entrants will be invited to the awards ceremony, and will be included in an awards book, which all shortlisted entrants will receive free of charge

For more information, visit the LCE Photographer of the Year website.

Current World Archaeology Photo Competition

(Image credit: CWA Photo Competition)

Deadline: January 26

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Focus: Archaeological theme

Fee: Free to enter

Prizes: The winners will be featured in the magazine and at the ‘CA Live! 2026 conference’, and the overall winner will receive two free tickets to the conference and a CWA trophy.

For more information, visit the CWA website.

Australian Geographic Nature POTY

(Image credit: Dylan de Haas)

Deadline: February 5

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: AU$38 for the first image and AU$22 for each subsequent image, or for Junior Photography, AU$10 for the first image and AU$5 for each subsequent image



Categories: Animals in Nature, Botanical, Animal Behaviour, Macro, Landscape, Threatened Species, Monochrome, Our Impact, Portfolio, and Junior

Prizes: The overall winner receives AU$10,000; category winners receive AU$1,500; while the Junior takes home AU$500, and more

For more information, visit the South Australian Museum website.

World Food Photography Awards

(Image credit: World Food Photography Awards)

Deadline: February 8

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Categories: UK or UNHCR Food as Home, M&S Food Rising Star, Louis Jadot Wine Photographer of the Year, Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Phorographer, MPB Award for Innovation, Food Influencer, Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration, Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award, The James Beard Foundation Photography Award, unearthed Food for Sale, Bring Home the Harvest, World of Drinks, and more

Fee: £35 per adult entrant (up to 6 images), further entries may be submitted at an additional fee of £7 per entry, Portfolio submission fees vary, entry to the Young (under 18) categories is free of charge

Prizes: Overall Winner receives £5,000 cash prize and a display of their work at the Mall Galleries and Fortnum & Mason, specific category prizes vary, but can include cash, equipment vouchers, and professional opportunities like a £1,000 cash prize for the Louis Jadot Wine Photographer of the Year or an MPB voucher for the Award for Innovation, Student winners may also receive RPS membership and a one-on-one mentorship call

For more information, visit the World Food Photography Awards website.

Fine Art Photography Awards

(Image credit: Leigh Schneider)

Deadline: February 15

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Categories: Abstract, Architecture, Conceptual, Experimental, Fashion, Fine Art, Landscape, Nature, Night Photography, Nudes, Open Theme, Panoramic, People, Photojournalism, Photomanipulation, Portrait, Seascape, Street Photography, Travel, Wildlife / Animal

Fee: Professional: Single entry $29, series $34, Amateur: Single entry $24, series $29

Prizes: Professional category: Grand Prize Winner $3,000 + Professional Fine Art Photographer of the Year title, Amateur category: Grand Prize Winner $2,000 + Amateur Fine Art Photographer of the Year title

For more information, visit the Fine Art Photography Awards Website.

Belfast Photo Festival

(Image credit: Belfast Photo Festival)

Deadline: March 2

Open to: Photographers, artists, curators, archives, and collectives from anywhere in the world

Focus: “The theme for the 2026 Open Submission has been left open to interpretation, therefore removing any restrictions in regards to theme, concept or approach of a photographer or artist’s work”

Fee: For single Project/Body of Work/Photo-book: Early bird £22 / Standard £26

Exposure: Vast international press coverage from publications and media outlets around the world. Winners, finalists and entrants have been featured in major publications such as, The Guardian, TIME Lightbox, Foam, The Financial Times, British Journal of Photography, The Telegraph, among many other national and international outlets. This kind of press exposure can lead to viral, global recognition of your work

For more information, visit the Belfast Photo Festival website.

