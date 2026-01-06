Digital picture frames are typically just a miniaturized screen – but the same E Ink technology behind eReaders is slowly redefining the space. The Pocketbook InkPoster Tela and Pininfarina Duna are the largest E Ink digital frames yet, promising cordless, glare-free digital art in an A1 or 40.5-inch size.

Last year, Pocketbook launched the first E Ink frame, the original PocketBook InkPoster, in 13.3-inch and 31.5-inch sizes. Now, the InkPoster Line is expanding to the standard A1 size, or 40.5-inches, with the Tela and Duna announced at CES on January 6.

Both the Tela and the Duna are the same size – which the company says is the largest yet for E Ink art displays – with the Duna being designed in collaboration with Italian Design house Pinidarina. Like with earlier InkPoster models, the tech is a collaboration between PocketBook as well as E Ink’s Spectra 6 and Sharp’s IGZO.

As an E Ink screen, both frames use millions of dots of ink rearranged inside the screen to display artwork, including photos, as well as other digital art. E Ink only uses power to rearrange those ink dots, so the frames are cordless displays with batteries that can last up to a year and can still display the last image when the battery runs out.

The company says those embedded inks allow for up to 60,000 color tones inside the display.

The E Ink screens borrow some of the same benefits of the eReaders using the tech, including eliminating the typical glare and backlighting of more traditional screens. That, Pocketbook says, makes the frames feel “more like artwork than a device.”

The larger screen, longer battery life, and glare-free screens, however, aren’t without downsides. Pricing has yet to be finalized, but the InkPoster x Pininfarina Dura is expected to sell in the $6,000 region, while the Tela is estimated to cost around $4,200.