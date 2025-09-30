DxO FilmPack 8 launches with full Adobe Photoshop integration and two powerful new sliders

If you want the filmic look without the faff, you’ll want to check out DxO FilmPack 8

DxO has released a new version of its popular film photography emulation software for macOS and Windows, DxO FilmPack 8. Alongside a plethora of new features and tweaks, the photo editing software boasts two headline changes: Time Warp Mode and full Photoshop integration.

The former introduces a pair of new sliders, the first being Time Travel, which is said to take users through “all of the eras, film stocks, and cameras spanning 200 years of photographic history”. So, if you’ve ever wondered what your photograph of the Empire State Building would have looked like, circa 1930, now you can.

The Time Travel slider is said to take users through a whopping 200-years of photographic styles (Image credit: DxO)

According to DxO, this slider can transport imagery right back to the photography pioneers of the early 1800s, all the way through to the peak of 35mm film in the late 20th century. This slider adds “period-authentic looks” including film grain, color shifts, and realistic degradation. The second Time Warp Mode slider is the Ageify slider, which allows users to progressively age and distress their imagery. Photography relicing, if you will.

From a workflow standpoint, the big news concerning DxO FilmPack 8 is full Adobe Photoshop integration. That means the entire rendering library can be accessed as an integrated palette within Photoshop. And that’s before you consider the software’s existing compatibility with DxO PhotoLab and Adobe Lightroom Classic. On the subject of rendering, FilmPack 8 comes with 15 new film renderings, including CineStill 800T, Harman Phoenix 200, Lady Grey B&W 120 ISO 400, and Kodak TMAX Pro 3200. These new editions boost FilmPack’s grand total of film renderings to 153.

The new Ageify slider allows you to distress your shots to give them that decades-old family album look (Image credit: DxO)

Anyone who scans their own film will be interested in the new Scanned Film Optimization tool. This allows FilmPack 8 to restore and enhance home-scanned film. In a single click, the software can invert the tonal values of color or black-and-white negatives, using more than 10 dedicated Tone Curve Presets to apply “precise” corrections, which can fix problems such as color shifts and density issues.

The software also comes with 17 new historical images to expand its Time Machine digital museum, whereby users can journey through two centuries of photographic history. And while FilmPack 8 is designed to replicate analog photography, first and foremost, four new renderings inspired by the color science of popular Fujifilm and Sony cameras have also been included.

FilmPack now boasts a grand total of 153 film renderings (Image credit: DxO)

And finally, the France-based editing software outfit says that all of its creative effects have been updated and re-rendered in high resolution, to meet the needs of modern high-res cameras.

DxO FilmPack 8 is available now for Windows and macOS. New licenses are priced at $149,99 / £129,99, while existing FilmPack 7 users can benefit from a reduced upgrade fee of $89,99 / £69,99. And if you want to try it out for yourself, you can, via a 30-day free trial.

