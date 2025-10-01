Adobe’s beginner-friendly budget photo and video editors are gaining some new capabilities. On Wednesday, October 01, Adobe launched Photoshop Elements 2026 and Premiere Elements 2026, bringing new generative AI tools, 360 video support, and more streamlined organizing tools to the beginner-friendly photo and video editors.

Elements is Adobe’s longstanding beginner-friendly photo and video software that serves as a desktop alternative to learning the full-featured Photoshop and Premiere Pro. However, Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements now face more competition – from Adobe themselves – as both Photoshop and Premiere now have a free smartphone app that scales down the advanced software for a mobile-friendly tool.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2026

Adobe Photoshop Elements, the company’s photo editor for hobbyists and casual users, gains a number of new features driven by AI. Photoshop Elements 2026 supports generative AI in its text-to-image generator, including the ability to generate a new background, create a new image, or add elements to an existing image. To add an object, for example, users brush over the area of the image to add it in and use a text prompt to fill it in with a new object.

Similarly, a new remove tool powered by generative AI will be able to help novices remove objects from photos. The tool is capable of automatically recognizing people in the background and removing them without needing to brush over every person.

AI will also power Photoshop Elements’ new tools to restore old photos. Adobe says the updated feature helps erase scratches, creases, and other wear and tear from scanned prints.

The list of gen-AI-powered features also includes retouching faces and adjusting colors.

Updates to built-in tips and enhanced workflow tools are also part of the launch. Integration with Adobe Express aids users in creating photo Reels, highlight Reels, and slideshows with free integrated templates.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2026

Premiere Elements, Adobe’s video editor for novices, also gains a number of new features, including support for 360 video and VR videos. That 360 support includes cropping for social media or keeping the 360, applying effects that wrap all the way around, and exporting for VR headsets.

Motion templates are also upgraded in the 2026 version, along with a freehand crop tool. The text tool also gets an update with more tools for styling text and saving a favorite style as a preset for repeat use.

Adobe says other tools are enhanced to help users save time, including the ability to delta all the gaps in the timeline at once and faster performance on the shake stabilization tool. Premiere Elements also gains integration with Adobe Stock for adding more footage, sounds, and other media.

Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements are available beginning October 01, including a discount for picking up both the photo and video software together. The purchase includes a three-year license to the software, with both Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements retailing for $99 / £87 / AU$160 individually, or packages with both the video and photo software for $150 / £130 / AU$242.

Downloads are now available from Adobe as well as retailers, including Amazon.

