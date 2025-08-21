Best full-frame DSLR camera deals: Save up to $500 on your next mirror-based camera

Looking for that classic DSLR mirror flip? Explore these three top full-frame DSLR deals at B&H and save up to $500.

The Nikon D850 is now just $1,896.95 at B&H – you save $500 off its original $2,396.95 price.

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is now just $2,199 at B&H – you save $300 off its original $2,499 price.

The Pentax K-1 Mark II with Battery Grip Kit is now just $1,796.90 at B&H – you save $250 off its original $2,046.90 price.

Nikon D850: was $2,396.95 now $1,896.95 at BHPhoto SAVE $500 at B&H A powerhouse full-frame DSLR, featuring a stunning 45.7MP sensor, Nikon FX mount, 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen, bright optical pentaprism viewfinder, 7fps burst speed, and crisp uncropped 4K video.

Nikon D850: Best for megapixels

The Nikon D850 was a flagship DSLR for a reason. In 2025, it still impresses with its incredible 45.7MP resolution, weather-sealed durability, and class-leading image quality. While its live view autofocus is outpaced by newer mirrorless rivals, for traditional stills shooting, it remains one of the finest tools around. Its uncropped 4K video and robust build make it a reliable all-rounder for pros. Now available at a significantly lower price than at launch (approximately $3,300), the D850 offers elite-level performance without a premium price tag.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV: Best all-rounder

With a 30.4MP full-frame CMOS sensor, 61-point AF system, and Dual Pixel CMOS AF for precise live view and video focusing, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV remains a versatile tool for professionals. Its 7fps burst rate, ISO 100-32,000 range (expandable to 102,400), and weather-sealed magnesium alloy body make it well-suited for demanding shoots. While the 1.64x 4K crop and UHS-I SD slot feel a bit outdated, the 5D Mark IV delivers excellent dynamic range, color depth, and reliability – especially for stills-focused workflows.

Pentax K-1 Mark II: Best for astrophotography

The Pentax K-1 Mark II is especially popular among astro and landscape shooters. Its 36MP full-frame sensor offers beautiful detail, and the in-body 5-axis stabilization works with any lens, unlocking standout features like Pixel Shift and Astrotracer mode. Though its autofocus system is slightly dated, the K-1 II shines in scenarios where detail, stability, and weather resistance matter. Paired with the essential accessories, you get a complete pro-ready package straight out of the box – at that for a very competitive price.

