Less than one month after raising list prices due to tariffs, Fujifilm has adjusted minimum advertised prices in the US for a second time in response to increasing import tax rates. While the first price hike included most of the brand’s cameras, the second has been applied more sparingly – and seems to hit the higher-priced upper-tier models hardest.

Fujifilm previously warned that a price change was coming on August 30. The prices on the brand’s US webstore have yet to change, but retailers have adjusted prices on a handful of mirrorless cameras. As noted in Fujifilm’s statement ahead of the change, the price change is for retailers' minimum advertised price, which could explain the discrepancy between the Fujifilm web store and retailers.

Budget-priced cameras like the X-M5, X-S20, and X-T50, as well as the popular compact camera the X100VI, appear to remain unchanged from the first August 01 price hike. The brand’s upper-tier models, including the X-T5, X-H2, and medium format mirrorless cameras, haven’t been so lucky.

While at first glance the list of Fujifilm cameras that have increased in price seems to be just high end models, there’s more than meets the eye here. The models that didn’t change in price are the cameras that all saw a price hike between 11 and 15 percent during the initial cost increase. The models that have changed in price a second time are the models that saw a 10 percent price hike during the first change.

That’s in line with the changes to the tariffs that first went into effect in August. Tariffs on goods imported from Japan increased from 10 to 15 percent on August 1. Fujifilm likely didn’t have the time to adjust for that rate during the first price change and has compensated a few weeks later with rates that sit closer to that 15 percent mark. (Tariffs are based on the declared value, not the list price, so a 15 percent tariff isn’t equal to 15 percent of the list price.)

These are the cameras that have changed for the second tariff price adjustment in the US:

X-T5 : Was $1,699 at launch, now $1,999 at retailers, a 17 percent increase

: Was $1,699 at launch, now $1,999 at retailers, a 17 percent increase X-H2 : Was $1,999 at launch, now $2,299, a 15 percent increase

: Was $1,999 at launch, now $2,299, a 15 percent increase X-H2S: Was $2,499 at launch, now $2899, a 16 percent increase

GFX100RF : Was $4,899 at launch, now $5,599, a 12 percent increase

: Was $4,899 at launch, now $5,599, a 12 percent increase GFX 100S II : Was $4,999 at launch, now $5,699, a 14 percent increase

: Was $4,999 at launch, now $5,699, a 14 percent increase GFX 100 II : Was $7,499 at launch, now $8,499, a 13 percent increase

Like with the previous tariff price adjustment, the list price of the Fujifilm X Half and X-E5, the brand’s newest cameras, remains unchanged, suggesting some tariff uncertainty was built into the list price.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some of the brand’s lenses have also been affected by the price changes. The Fujifilm 56mm f/1.2 R WR, for example, has increased by another $100 to $1,199. The XF 35mm f/2 R WR has increased slightly from $450 to $487.

You may also like

Browse the best Fujifilm cameras or the best Fujifilm lenses.