After rumors started swirling that an OM System price increase was on the way, the company has confirmed that some US list prices will begin changing on September 08, starting with accessories and audio.

A banner on OM System’s US website says that list prices on accessories and consumer audio are increasing on September 08. “List Price Increase 09/08/2025: Accessories & Consumer Audio. Place your order now and save,” the banner reads.

OM System did not indicate how much prices would increase, nor at what time on September 08 the price increase would go into effect. The M.Zuiko Digital 1.4x Teleconverter MC-14 has moved from $349 to $389, an 11 percent increase, but the brand’s 2X teleconverter remains at the original list price as of this writing.

OM System has not yet commented on whether or not the list price on cameras and lenses will also increase. Rumor websites are warning of a price increase for the Micro Four Thirds giant beginning in early October. Panasonic was also among those rumors for a price increase at the end of September.

Some OM System gear originates from Vietnam, a country with a 20 percent reciprocal tariff agreement in place. The OM System’s website also lists manufacturing facilities in Japan, where the headquarters is also located, a region facing a 15 percent tariff rate.

OM System is not alone in adjusting US list prices following an increase in import costs after the US introduced reciprocal tariffs on imports, a move President Donald Trump took under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The US Supreme Court is expected to consider the legality of enacting the tariffs under the IEEP Act.

Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Sigma, and Sony have already adjusted US list prices on many cameras and lenses.

