After raising the list price of many lenses, Nikon USA has now adjusted the list price on mirrorless cameras in response to rising tariff costs. Nikon’s previously forewarned price increase came into effect on September 1, pushing the cost of mirrorless cameras up by at least $100 on entry-level models, while some pro models have jumped by hundreds in the US.

With the latest price adjustment – Nikon’s second following increased import taxes placed by the Trump administration – Nikon USA’s website lists only two cameras that sit under the $1,000 mark: The Nikon Z30 and the older Nikon Z50. That $1,000 price point is an often searched-for limit for budget shoppers, and with the new prices, Nikon has fewer models below that price point.

Nikon has three tiers in its entry-level crop sensor series: the Z30, the retro-styled Zfc, and the Z50 (which now includes the Z50 and Z50 II). Before tariffs, all four of those cameras sat below the $1,000 price mark for the body-only option. Nikon has since added $100 to the list price of all three current-model cameras. Now, only two of those models remain under that four-figure mark, and both of those models are at least three years old.

The Nikon Z30, which has now increased by $100, now sits at $809.95 body-only in the US. The Z30, however, was introduced in 2022, and Nikon has since made significant improvements to features like autofocus. The Z30 is geared towards vlogging, but with its lack of a viewfinder and compact body, it’s also the closest thing Nikon has to a compact camera, despite being an interchangeable lens model.

The Z50 is an older model replaced by the Z50 II, but the entry-level full-frame camera has stuck around as a budget option. That strategy of buying an older model camera could prove key for budget shoppers amid the tariff price increases. The list price on the Z50 now sits $100 less than when it was a current model camera in 2019.

A smaller version of the Nikon Z50 II with some autofocus improvements could be a key model for Nikon, particularly if a Z30 successor stays under that $1,000 price point. The Nikon Z50 II is a budget camera that doesn’t really feel like a budget camera thanks to its weather-sealing and autofocus capabilities. Mixing the Z30’s popular compact design with a few of Nikon’s more recent tech advancements could prove to be a popular model.

How much has the cost of Nikon cameras increased as a result of tariffs?

The Nikon price increases came into effect on September 1 for multiple US retailers, although Amazon appears to have a few models still at pre-tariff prices. According to the Nikon USA website and each camera’s press release, this is how much Nikon camera prices have changed in the US:

Tracking the price changes on older models is a bigger challenge, as older models tended to see frequent discounts from their original list prices after being replaced. But price trackers like camelcamelcamel.com indicate that both the Nikon Z50 and Nikon Z6 II reached their lowest-ever price in April of 2025.

Nikon Z50: Now $759, was $859 at launch in 2019. Lowest-ever price was $779.95 in April 2025.

Nikon Z6 II: Now $1,749, was $1,999 at launch in 2020, Lowest-ever price was $1,396 in April 2025

Nikon Z7 II: Now $2,499, was $2,999 at launch in 2020. Lowest-ever price was $1,576 in July 2025

