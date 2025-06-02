The Ricoh GR IV might be the most anticipated camera release of 2025. Building on the cult status of the Ricoh GR III and GR IIIx, the first official glimpse of the GR IV has just taken place at GR Space in Tokyo – Ricoh’s newly renovated showroom where visitors can explore GR models, browse photobooks and exhibitions, and unwind over coffee.

On display is an exterior prototype of the compact camera, accompanied by a plaque confirming a planned release for fall 2025. Ricoh notes that the model is still under development and that features may change before launch, but there’s plenty to unpack already.

At first glance, the GR IV looks nearly identical to its predecessor; the same stealthy, minimalist camera body that’s become synonymous with the GR name. But on closer inspection you’ll notice several thoughtful refinements, particularly around handling and user control.

One standout detail is the return of the plus / minus switch, previously seen on the GR I and GR II.

Positioned above the playback button on the top-right rear, it appears to be designed for exposure compensation and / or zoom, but may offer even more flexibility if Ricoh allows customization. That said, its placement beneath the thumb could pose a risk of accidental presses – a consideration for such a compact camera.

Another change likely to delight GR III users is the removal of the rear scroll wheel, replaced by a more deliberate D-pad-style button layout. It’s a subtle change, but one that suggests Ricoh has been listening to its most loyal fanbase.

There’s also a new setting on the top dial marked ‘Sn’, which could point to either an updated snap focus mode (a signature feature of GR cameras) or perhaps a new scene mode with built-in image effects.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nearby, a new IN / SD button suggests a streamlined way to toggle between the GR IV’s internal storage and its newly adopted microSD card slot. The camera now boasts 53GB of internal memory, a significant bump that brings with it improved options for sharing and backup.

This focus on internal performance is matched by the announcement of a new companion app for smart devices, designed to make transferring and sharing images more seamless than ever.

The Ricoh GR IV on display at GR Space Tokyo, as spotted by Pentax & Ricoh Rumors. (Image credit: Pentax & Ricoh Rumors)

Internally, Ricoh has upgraded the GR IV with a higher-resolution sensor, a new lens design and a faster image processor, alongside the move from 3-axis to 5-axis in-body stabilization. New aspect ratio options have also been added, giving users more creative flexibility in-camera.

Despite its familiar exterior, the Ricoh GR IV is shaping up to be a meaningful step forward for the series, refining what worked and addressing long-standing quirks. With any luck, Ricoh has also managed to tackle the series’ most persistent complaint – dust on the sensor. If so, the GR IV could become the definitive version of a modern classic.

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best compact cameras and the best APS-C compact cameras.