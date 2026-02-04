"This image is spectacularly beautiful" – and it won 1st place, photographed with the best telephoto lens for DSLRs

A sparrow mid-song, frozen in perfect clarity has won 1st place in the 2025 Tamron User Photo and Video contest

A sparrow mid-song, perched on a single tulip, has captured the top prize in the Tamron User Photo and Video Contest 2025 in the Wildlife category. The moment, frozen in perfect clarity and atmospheric shallow depth-of-field, immediately drew the judges' attention.

Photographer Lourdes Venard shot the winning image in Oak Harbor, Washington, US, using the Tamron SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 optic. DCW praised the optic as the top DSLR choice, highlighted in the guide to the best 150-600mm lenses.

Every detail – from the sharp feathers to the subtle blooms – is rendered with remarkable precision shot at at 600mm f/6.3, 1/1000sec, ISO 320. Venard combined technical skill, timing, and visual storytelling, making the photo stand out among thousands of submissions.

Judges' statement

"This image is spectacularly beautiful, immediately drawing the viewer in with its vibrant, intense color palette and elegant simplicity.

"The photographer's masterful control of depth of field isolates the sparrow and the single sharp tulip, allowing them to stand out boldly against the softly blurred background and foreground.

"Capturing the precise moment of the bird singing adds emotion, story, and a sense of life to the scene – an achievement that speaks to patience, timing, and deep knowledge of the subject and environment.

"With perfect aperture choice, sharp focus, thoughtful composition, and attention to light and detail, this image delivers a breathtaking visual experience and is truly deserving of top recognition."

The gear behind the shot

Venard used the Tamron SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 lens, a DSLR super-telephoto optic celebrated for its long reach, upgraded AF (autofocus) and class-leading image stabilization.

Its 4.5-stop Vibration Compensation (VC), fast USD AF, 2.2m minimum focus distance, and robust, weather-sealed construction make it ideal for capturing fast, unpredictable wildlife moments.

Since 2024, this lens is officially discontinued, but it remains a favorite among DSLR wildlife photographers, especially when shooting in challenging conditions or at long focal lengths.

For photographers shooting mirrorless, the lens' successor is the Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD. Smaller, lighter, and faster, it is optimized for mirrorless systems and available in Sony E, Nikon Z and Fujifilm X-mounts.

With a linear VXD AF motor, three VC stabilization modes, and excellent balance on mirrorless bodies, it provides a powerful option for wildlife and action photography – even handheld.

See more contest winners

The full gallery of 2025 Tamron User Photo and Video Contest winners showcases striking images. The awarded images were selected from entries across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, competing in six categories.

If you want to discover more winning photography, visit the Tamron website.

