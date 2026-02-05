Canon introduces a new safer battery for its popular compact cameras

Canon has introduced a new battery for some of its most popular PowerShot compact cameras, replacing the existing NB-13L lithium-ion rechargeable pack.

The NB-15L battery has improved safety features which will disable charging is the cells have been overcharged. It will be compatible with the same PowerShot models as the NB-13L, launched over the last 12 years – including the PowerShot G7 X, PowerShot G5 X, and PowerShot SX740 series of zoom cameras. The 3.6V pack will have the same 1250mAh capacity as its predecessor.

The new pack will be provided with models of the PowerShot G7 X Mark III produced from February, including the special 30th Anniversary version that was also announced today.

The pack will also be sold separately and will cost $59.99 / £72.99 from the end of February.

The full list of compatible models for the new battery pack is as follows:

Canon NB-15L Image credit: Canon Canon NB-13L Image credit: Canon

