A trendy, two-year-old compact camera has unseated the Sony A7 V from its five-month run as number one in the latest trends from Japan. The Fujifilm X100VI was the best-selling camera overall from one Japanese retailer last month, with the former number one, the Sony A7 V, the only non-Fujifilm camera in the top five.

The data comes from Japanese photo retailer Map Camera, which recently shared the top ten cameras for May. While trends don’t always translate across geographic borders, with many major camera brands located in Japan, the region is one to watch.

1) Fujifilm X100VI

In the latest numbers from the retailer, the Fujifilm X100VI has returned to take the number one spot. The popular retro compact camera, however, may not have fallen in previous months from sales numbers alone, but due to limited availability.

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Map Camera notes that the supply of the X100VI remains unstable, more than two years since the camera launched – and went viral on social media – in February 2024. The X100VI’s popularity stems in part from its compact, retro design along with a 40MP sensor and bright 23mm (full frame equivalent) f/2.0 lens.

2) Sony A7 V

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sony A7 V comes in second place, the first time the newly launched mirrorless camera has fallen from first place in Map Camera's month-to-month numbers since launching late in 2025. The A7 V boasts 30fps burst speeds and smarter autofocus without moving to the price of Sony’s higher-end models.

Interestingly, Map Camera reports that most of the Sony A7 V sales are for the body only. That has the retailer hypothesizing that a lot of the sales are coming from existing Sony users who already own some E-Mount lenses.

The newly announced Sony A7R VI may threaten to outdo its lower resolution sibling, but with shipping beginning in June, it's not part of Map Camera's May numbers.

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3) Fujifilm X-T30 III

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The success of the X100 series seems to have bled over into Fujifilm’s mirrorless cameras, particularly those that sit at a lower price point than the X100VI. The Fujifilm X-T30 III is fairly compact for a mirrorless camera, yet still has a viewfinder.

The more budget-friendly X-T30 III, however, has Fujifilm’s previous-generation sensor, shooting 26.1MP photos.

4) Fujifilm X-E5

The mirrorless camera most similar to the popular X100VI is arguably the Fujifilm X-E5, which shares the same sensor and retro rangefinder-inspired design, but has interchangeable lenses (though there are a few other notable differences).

The X-E5 also pairs with a 23mm f/2.8 kit lens that keeps the camera feeling more like a compact camera than a mirrorless camera. The mirrorless’ success could potentially stem from the still-long wait list for the X100VI – or perhaps from the flexibility of swappable lenses.

5) Fujifilm X-M5

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Fujifilm’s most affordable mirrorless camera has also seen limited stock availability since its launch, but the compact vlogging mirrorless camera is still proving to be popular. The Fujifilm X-M5 has the same resolution as the X-T30 III, but axes the viewfinder for an even more compact design.

6) Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

Launched in 2019 but revived through social media trends, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III continues to sell well, despite limited availability. Map Camera says that the new special edition G7 X Mark III was included in these numbers, helping to push the one-inch sensor compact camera with a zoom lens higher up the list.

7) Panasonic Lumix ZS300 / TS300

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Panasonic’s compact super zoom, which is called the Lumix TX3 in Japan but the Lumix ZS300 in the US and the Lumix TZ300 in the UK, only launched at the end of May but has already made the top ten. The camera’s 1-inch sensor with a 24-360mm equivalent zoom is already proving to be quite popular, as the camera was number one on Japanese retailer Yodobashi’s list for the second half of May 2026.

It will be interesting to see how the camera’s ranking changes next month, as Panasonic recently launched the Lumix L10, which begins shipping in June. Panasonic Japan has already said orders have exceeded expectations, so it will be interesting to see where the compact camera that mixes a shorter zoom lens with a larger Micro Four Thirds sensor fits into the trends.

8) Sony A7C II

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sony A7C II is the more compact travel-ready mirrorless for Sony shooters, and the camera’s mix of size and price has it regularly appearing among top ten lists, despite being launched in 2023.

9) Sony A6700

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sony A6700 is a compact mirrorless camera housing an APS-C sensor, offering more speed and performance over the more affordable A6400. Map Camera notes that the majority of sales for the A6700 are for the bundle with an 18-135mm kit lens, hinting that many buyers are first-time Sony users or photographers who want something small with a do-it-all lens.

10) Ricoh GR IV

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Ricoh GR IV is another compact camera that’s hard to find, so limited supply may be affecting numbers. Regardless, Map Camera still managed to get enough of the tiny camera for it to slide in at the bottom of the top ten.

The GR IV series is known for cramming an APS-C into a camera that’s still only around the size of a basic point-and-shoot.

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