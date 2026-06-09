Just released, and already the No.1 compact camera in Japan – a travel-zoom featuring Leica optics

The trendiest compact camera in Japan is a new release that features a Leica-certified 24-360mm equivalent 15x zoom lens with an f/3.3-6.4 aperture

A newly launched compact camera has wasted no time making an impact in Japan. Just weeks after its release, the Panasonic Lumix TX3 (ZS300 in the US, TZ300 in the UK) has climbed to No.1 in Yodobashi's latest compact camera sales rankings, overtaking some of the most sought-after models on the market.

While the Fujifilm X100VI and the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III have all become cult favourites among photographers and content creators, Panasonic's new travel zoom has beaten them all to the top spot.

As the travel zoom tops the chart, five of the Top 10 models are currently on backorder, yet still rank among Japan's best-sellers after limited restocks reached stores.

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1. Panasonic Lumix TX3 / ZS300 / TZ300 | Black | Graphite Silver

2. Fujifilm X100VI | Silver | Black (backordered)

3. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III | Black | Silver (backordered)

4. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite | Silver | Black (backordered)

5. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown | Black

6. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 | Black | White

7. Canon IXY 650 / Powershot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A Black | Silver

8. Ricoh GR IV (backordered)

9. Ricoh GR IV Monochrome (backordered)

10. Canon PowerShot V1

Trendy travel zoom compact camera

£869 The Panasonic Lumix TX3 / ZS300 / TZ300 is available for $897.99 (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The Lumix ZS300 / TZ300 arrives at a time when demand for compact cameras is at its highest level in years. Unlike many of today's most sought-after compacts, which focus on large sensors and fixed lenses, Panasonic has opted for a different formula: maximal versatility.

Launched in May 2025, the camera combines a 20.1MP 1-inch BSI CMOS sensor with a Leica-certified 25-360mm equivalent 15x zoom lens, delivering a focal range that few genuinely pocketable cameras can match.

That flexibility helps set it apart from rivals such as Sony's RX100 Mark VII and Canon's PowerShot G7 X Mark III.

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While both remain popular choices, neither offers the zoom reach, giving the Lumix a clear advantage for travel, wildlife and everyday photography.

Half of Japan's best-selling compacts are sold out

Since its launch in late March 2024, the Fujifilm X100VI has been widely known for selling out almost immediately whenever stock becomes available. Here are the best Fujifilm X100VI deals: get the best price and check stock (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The compact camera boom shows little sign of slowing down. Five of the ten cameras currently featured in Yodobashi's Top 10 ranking are listed as backordered, highlighting the gap between demand and available supply.

The trend isn't limited to Japan. Many of these models are difficult to find in the US and UK as well, with shortages continuing to push buyers towards waiting lists and, in some cases, higher-priced grey-market listings.

Whether the Lumix ZS300 / TZ300 can hold onto the top spot remains to be seen. If Panasonic can maintain supply while rival models continue to face stock shortages, the Lumix ZS300 / TZ300 is well placed to build on its strong start.

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