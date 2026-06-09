Just released, and already the No.1 compact camera in Japan – a travel-zoom featuring Leica optics
The newly launched point-and-shoot camera features a 24-360mm equivalent 15x zoom lens – while half of the Top 10 compact cameras are currently on backorder
A newly launched compact camera has wasted no time making an impact in Japan. Just weeks after its release, the Panasonic Lumix TX3 (ZS300 in the US, TZ300 in the UK) has climbed to No.1 in Yodobashi's latest compact camera sales rankings, overtaking some of the most sought-after models on the market.
While the Fujifilm X100VI and the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III have all become cult favourites among photographers and content creators, Panasonic's new travel zoom has beaten them all to the top spot.
As the travel zoom tops the chart, five of the Top 10 models are currently on backorder, yet still rank among Japan's best-sellers after limited restocks reached stores.
Yodobashi's top selling compacts (2nd Half May 2026)
1. Panasonic Lumix TX3 / ZS300 / TZ300 | Black | Graphite Silver
2. Fujifilm X100VI | Silver | Black (backordered)
3. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III | Black | Silver (backordered)
4. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite | Silver | Black (backordered)
5. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown | Black
6. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 | Black | White
7. Canon IXY 650 / Powershot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A Black | Silver
8. Ricoh GR IV (backordered)
9. Ricoh GR IV Monochrome (backordered)
10. Canon PowerShot V1
Trendy travel zoom compact camera
The Lumix ZS300 / TZ300 arrives at a time when demand for compact cameras is at its highest level in years. Unlike many of today's most sought-after compacts, which focus on large sensors and fixed lenses, Panasonic has opted for a different formula: maximal versatility.
Launched in May 2025, the camera combines a 20.1MP 1-inch BSI CMOS sensor with a Leica-certified 25-360mm equivalent 15x zoom lens, delivering a focal range that few genuinely pocketable cameras can match.
That flexibility helps set it apart from rivals such as Sony's RX100 Mark VII and Canon's PowerShot G7 X Mark III.
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While both remain popular choices, neither offers the zoom reach, giving the Lumix a clear advantage for travel, wildlife and everyday photography.
Half of Japan's best-selling compacts are sold out
The compact camera boom shows little sign of slowing down. Five of the ten cameras currently featured in Yodobashi's Top 10 ranking are listed as backordered, highlighting the gap between demand and available supply.
The trend isn't limited to Japan. Many of these models are difficult to find in the US and UK as well, with shortages continuing to push buyers towards waiting lists and, in some cases, higher-priced grey-market listings.
Whether the Lumix ZS300 / TZ300 can hold onto the top spot remains to be seen. If Panasonic can maintain supply while rival models continue to face stock shortages, the Lumix ZS300 / TZ300 is well placed to build on its strong start.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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