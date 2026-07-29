Who couldn’t find a use for the Fujifilm X-M5? It’s a miniature mirrorless marvel
The Fujifilm X-M5 is so cute, you’d be mistaken for thinking it's a toy, when under the hood it’s an absolute BEAST
I’m always glad to see that the Fujifilm X-M5 is trending on Google, because it means plenty of people are giving this unassuming little powerhouse the attention it deserves. You see, despite its popularity, I’ve often wondered how many would-be Fujifilm X-M5 creators have simply dismissed Fujifilm’s smallest interchangeable-lens camera as being an entry-level body, maybe even a casual camera akin to the Fujifilm X Half, when in actual fact, it’s anything but.
Last year I claimed “the Fujifilm X-M5 finally delivers on the compact promise of the mirrorless camera,” but it’s not just this camera’s tiny footprint that makes it so appealing; it’s the surprising power that lurks beneath the hood.
Firstly, the Fujifilm X-M5 is built around the company’s last-gen flagship APS-C sensor, the 26.1 MP X-Trans CMOS 4. This imbues it with some serious X-Series credentials right off the bat, complete with that coveted Fujifilm color science.
Then things get really interesting: 20fps burst speeds (30fps with 1.25x crop), along with 6.2K / 30p, 4K / 60p (1.18x crop), full HD / 240p, as well as 4:2:2 10-bit and F-Log for plenty of pliability in post-production. And to top it all off, it supports open-gate video.
Now, the elephant in the room is the lack of a viewfinder, but unusually that really doesn’t bother me here, because it’s clear that the Fujifilm X-M5 is designed to be as small and light as possible, and without compromise. Nobody bemoans a traditional compact camera for not having a viewfinder; it’s either your bag or it isn’t.
But here’s the thing. I reckon the Fujifilm X-M5, like the Ricoh GR IV, is the camera nerd's 'compact camera'. It’s small enough to be a constant companion, but it’s got the image quality, the specs, and the interchangeable-lens system to be an infinitely useful tool. In a world where the Fujifilm X100VI gets the lion’s share of the attention and plaudits, spare a thought for the Fujifilm X-M5. It’s easy to miss, but hard to find fault.
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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