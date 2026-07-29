Sony has held a slice of shares in third-party lens maker Tamron for multiple years, but an investigation led by a Japanese business publication hints that the camera giant has explored acquiring all of the shares in Tamron.

According to interviews from the Japanese business publication Diamond, Sony has proposed an offer to acquire all of the shares in Tamron. The report suggests a 200 billion yen proposal, which would be about $1.2 billion / £916.4 million / AU$1.75 billion / CA$1.72 billion at current exchange rates.

Neither Sony nor Tamron has validated the investigative report, and the report only describes a proposal, not an accepted agreement. The Japanese report has sparked an onslaught of rumors and speculation about whether such an acquisition would happen and, if it did, what such a move would mean for Tamron's non-Sony lenses.

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Sony already owns a significant portion of Tamron’s shares. But, last month, reports suggested that Singapore-based investment fund Effissimo had surpassed Sony in share percentage, moving from a 10.76 percent stake to 17.38 percent.

Tamron’s most recent official shareholder list was updated in December 2025 and shows Sony as the leading shareholder at 15.35 percent.

Digital Camera World has reached out to both Tamron and Sony for comment.

Historically, Sony’s partial share ownership has been a positive for Sony photographers. Tamron lenses tend to launch to E-Mount first, though the brand hinted earlier this year that more new lenses may take a multi-mount approach at launch, rather than delaying the launch for additional mounts.

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The rumors, however, have sparked another key discussion: What would happen to Tamron’s other mount options if Sony owned Tamron? Tamron’s financial reports don’t break down how much of the business’s sales are to other brands, but the multi-mount approach feels key to Tamron’s identity as a third-party lens brand.

The E-Mount by far makes up a majority of Tamron’s lens options. Tamron’s website currently lists 23 E-Mount lenses, 13 Nikon Z lenses, four Canon RF lenses, and four Fujifilm X-Mount lenses.

According to Tamron’s 2025 investor report, Tamron has two E-Mount launches planned for the second half of 2026, along with three Z-Mount lenses and one Canon RF lens as the lensmaker aims to increase the number of lenses launched each year from six to ten.

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