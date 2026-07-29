The GoPro name is almost as synonymous with accessories as it is with action cameras – and the new larger sensor Mission 1 Pro series isn’t any different. On July 29, GoPro rolled out the Mission 1 Series’ Media Mod, along with the updated Volta 2 battery tripod – the latter of which is also compatible with older Hero series cameras as well.

GoPro teased a long list of accessories at the Mission 1 Series launch, but now the Mission Media Mod and Volta 2 are finally rolling out, alongside bundled deals that include the new cinema-action camera with the accessories.

The accessories also come alongside new firmware for the Mission 1 series that includes accessory compatibility but also improves image quality with enhanced contrast and color accuracy.

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And, the announcement even comes with insight that GoPro’s mirrorless Mission 1 Pro ILS is still on track to launch later this quarter. GoPro hasn’t shared a specific date yet, but the quarter ends on September 30.

The new accessories and Mission 1 Creator Kit combos will be GoPro.com exclusives at first before launching to retail stores in August.

The GoPro Volta 2

I’ve used GoPro’s original Volta to power all-night time lapses with my Hero12 camera. The Mission 1 Series offers better built-in battery life, but the GoPro Volta 2 expands that life to up to nine hours of 4K30p video, thanks to a higher-capacity 5800mAh battery.

The Volta 2 isn’t just an external battery pack though – it’s also a mini tripod and grip. Because the Volta 2 is specifically built for GoPro, the handle also incorporates camera controls, keeping key options within easy reach when using the Volta 2 as a grip.

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The Volta 2 is also one of the new accessories that launched with the Mission 1 series but is still compatible with older Hero series cameras.

The Volta 2 is launching first as a GoPro.com exclusive before arriving on retail shelves in August. The battery tripod accessory retails for about $140 / £125 / AU$225 / CA$190, with discounts for subscribers who have been with GoPro for more than a year.

GoPro Media Mod for Mission 1 Series

The GoPro Media Mod is pictured here along with the GoPro Fluid AI gimbal, mic, and light accessory inside the Ultimate Creator Edition (Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro is no stranger to Media Mods designed to give the action camera more ports and accessories, but the company says the Media Mod was redesigned from the ground up for the Mission 1 Series.

The new Media Mod has a built-in multi-pattern mic, but serious audophiles will find three different 3.5mm ports for an external microphone, a line-in for timecode sync, and a headphone port to monitor audio quality while recording. Both the integrated microphone and the mic port support 32-bit float audio.

The Media Mod also has a micro-HDMI port, which allows users to work with external monitors and live broadcasts with support for up to 4K60 video. A hot shoe slot for additional accessories, such as the GoPro LightMod 2, is also part of the setup.

GoPro says that the Mod is designed in a way that still allows for easy access to the battery and memory card slot, while supporting the traditional mounting fingers, magnetic mounts, and ¼-20 tripod mounts. The design is weather-resistant, but not submersible.

The Media Mod, which is compatible with all three Mission 1 models, will be a GoPro.com exclusive for the first few weeks before launching to retail stores in August. The accessory retails for $149 / £129 / AU$229 / CA$199.

A firmware update for the Mission 1 Pro and Mission 1 gives the cameras support for those new accessories, but the firmware goes beyond adding in the accessories.

GoPro says the firmware update also comes with enhancements to image quality. In the cameras’ Dive Mode, contrast and tone tuning have improved. Color accuracy and cinematic motion blur tuning have also improved, the company says.

The firmware is available for download directly from GoPro.

The GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS mirrorless camera is still on schedule for a 2026 release

The GoPro Mission 1 ILS (Image credit: GoPro)

Tucked in with the announcements, GoPro says that the company’s first mirrorless camera, the GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS, is still on track to launch before the end of the third quarter.

That timeline isn’t any different than what GoPro shared at the initial Mission 1 Series announcement, but it reaffirms that the mirrorless camera hasn’t been pushed back amid the company’s financial struggles and increased scarcity for memory components.

Along with the new firmware, Media Mod, and Volta 2, GoPro also launched new Creator Combo bundles that pair the Mission 1 Pro with several accessories. The Mission 1 Pro Creator Edition includes the camera, Media Mod, Volta 2, and Wireless Mic kit for $1,099 / £950 / AU$1,700 / CA$1,499.

The Mission 1 Pro Ultimate Creator Edition swaps the Volta grip from the Creator Combo for the GoPro Fluid Pro AI gimbal and also includes the Light Mod 2 along with the Media Mod, Wireless Mic, and camera for $1,199 / £1,050 / AU$1,850 / CA$1,650.

The combos are available with the Mission 1 Pro directly from GoPro.com .

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