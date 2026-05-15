This retro compact camera secretly rules Japan's best-seller chart – but the #1 full-frame mirrorless won't slow down

The Sony A7 V breaking records in Japan – and the popular mirrorless camera tops the best-selling chart again. Right behind: the Fujifilm X100V

The Sony A7 V continues to lead Japan's camera market, extending a winning streak that has held firm since launch. But just behind it sits one of the most in-demand cameras in the world: the retro-inspired Fujifilm X100VI compact camera.

According to the latest Map Camera sales rankings, the Sony A7 V once again secured the top spot, reinforcing its position as Japan's best-selling camera. Meanwhile, the X100VI sits firmly in second place despite ongoing and severe supply shortages.

"There's absolutely no sign of its momentum slowing down," Map Camera notes about Sony's A7 V. "It will be interesting to see how far this winning streak will continue."

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Sony A7 V extends winning streak

£2,799 The Sony A7 V is a mirrorless full-frame camera, available for $2,898 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Since its release in December 2025, Sony's latest full-frame mirrorless has consistently topped Japan's highly competitive camera charts at Map Camera. It has also picked up industry recognition, including a TIPA award for Best Full-Frame Expert Camera.

The A7 V's success is driven by its high-end AF performance, strong ecosystem, and extensive lens lineup – all of which make it a compelling long-term system investment. Many buyers are upgrading from older A7 models, while others are switching to competing brands entirely.

Interestingly, the retailer also reports noticeable overseas demand, with customers still purchasing Japanese-market models despite language limitations – a sign of just how strong global interest remains.

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Fujifilm's X100VI strong despite shortages

While Sony holds the top spot, Fujifilm continues to put pressure on the charts. The X100VI remains one of the most sought-after compact cameras on the market, frequently selling out before stock arrives.

The camera re-entered the rankings after briefly missing the previous month's top ten due to backorders. Despite its limited availability, demand remains extremely high.

Map Camera notes the contrast: "We only accept orders for the number of units we expect to receive, but that number is reached in no time. While it is in stark contrast to the A7 V, it is certainly a threat to the A7 V's ranking."

One question remains: with enough stock, could it have overtaken Sony's A7 V at the top of Japan's charts?

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