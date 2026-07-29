The Sony FX5 is on backorder after just 24 hours, as the "handheld Hollywood" camera is a huge hit
Sony Japan warns of delays until September for the Sony FX5, due to demand that "significantly" exceeded expectations
The Sony FX5 was only available for 24 hours before demand exceeded supply in Japan, as the "handheld Hollywood" cinema camera is already achieving blockbuster success.
Announced last week, the Sony FX5 is due to launch on August 21. Pre-orders opened yesterday in Japan, but such is the appetite for the camera that some deliveries will be delayed until at least September.
This delay could be further impacted by the suspension of sensor production at Sony's Kumamoto factory, though there has been no official communication to this effect.
"We began accepting orders for the professional camcorder 'FX5' on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, and have received significantly more orders than we anticipated," announced Sony.
"As a result, there may be a delay in delivery.
According to the listing on Japan's official Sony Store website, fulfilment of new orders is currently expected to take place in September.
"We are currently working diligently to meet our customers' requests as much as possible, so please bear with us for a little while longer."
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While technically a new product, the FX5 is one of Sony's most eagerly anticipated cameras. Customers have been awaiting a replacement for the five-year-old FX3, with camera rumors whipping up excitement for the body ahead of its official reveal.
A 5K 120p open gate camera with modular expansion and features inherited from the Burano and Venice lines, the Sony FX5 is widely expected to be as dominant for the next five years as the FX3 was in the previous.
And, if this early supply shortage in Japan is anything to go by, that dominance has already begun!
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James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
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