This retro compact camera is Japan's new No.1 – dethroning Sony's full-frame mirrorless after 5 months at the top of the charts

The Fujifilm X100VI is famously hard to find, even two years after its launch

For five months, Sony's new full-frame mirrorless was the No.1 camera in Japan at retailer Map Camera. But now, a two-year-old compact camera has reclaimed the top spot, beating the Sony A7 V.

Map Camera's new No.1 best-selling camera is the Fujifilm X100VI – an APS-C compact that we rated as the best retro compact camera on the market to date.

That might not sound surprising for one of the world's most sought-after cameras, except for one thing: the X100VI launched more than two years ago but remains notoriously difficult to buy. Whenever stock becomes available, demand appears strong enough to send Fujifilm's retro compact back into the Top 10 – and even to No.1.

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1. Fujifilm X100VI

2. Sony A7 V

3. Fujifilm X-T30 III

4. Fujifilm X-E5

5. Fujifilm X-M5

6. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

7. Panasonic Lumix TX3 / ZS300 / TZ300

8. Sony A7C II

9. Sony A6700

10. Ricoh GR IV

Japan's new No.1: Fujifilm X100VI

Since its launch in late March 2024, the Fujifilm X100VI has been widely known for selling out almost immediately whenever stock becomes available. Here are the best Fujifilm X100VI deals: get the best price and check stock (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

When stock is available, photographers get a mix of classic rangefinder styling and modern APS-C performance, paired with a fixed 35mm-equivalent lens and Fuji's signature dial-based controls.

That blend of style, simplicity and image quality has helped the X100VI remain one of the most sought-after cameras on the market more than two years after its launch.

Four compacts in the Top 10

£869 The Panasonic Lumix TX3 / ZS300 / TZ300 is available for $897.99 (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Compact cameras are very popular right now, offering a ready-to-shoot package in a pocketable form. Unlike camera phones, they give photographers a dedicated shooting experience with tactile controls.

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The latest Map Camera chart reflects that trend. Alongside the Fujifilm X100VI, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III ranks sixth, while the Ricoh GR IV comes tenth.

Interestingly, the newly launched Panasonic Lumix TX3 (ZS300 in the US, TZ300 in the UK) takes seventh place. While that might not sound spectacular, the compact has already shot straight to No.1 at Japanese retailer Yodobashi.

Launched in May 2025, the TX3 combines a 20.1MP 1-inch BSI CMOS sensor with a Leica-certified 25-360mm equivalent 15x zoom lens, delivering a focal range that few genuinely pocketable cameras can match.

That flexibility helps set it apart from rivals such as Canon's PowerShot G7 X Mark III.

Given its strong start elsewhere, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Lumix TX3 climbing further up Map Camera's chart in the coming month.

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