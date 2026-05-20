Since the launch late last year, the Sony A7 V has led a number of best-selling lists, but Sony’s newest Alpha is already showing similar signs of popularity. Despite only being announced last week, the Sony A7R VI – a 67MP full frame mirrorless camera that still shoots at 30 fps – is already popping up on best seller lists in the US at B&H and Amazon.

Best-seller lists hint at what gear is the trendiest among photographers, videographers, and content creators. The Sony A7 V has proved popular over the last few months, including leading best-seller lists in Japan.

But after Sony announced the A7R VI last week, the 67MP currently has the “top seller” badge at B&H and is already climbing the ranks at Amazon as well.

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B&H doesn’t give numbered rankings, but browsing mirrorless bodies and sorting by best-sellers, and the A7R VI now sits at the top of that list. That’s followed by the more affordable Sony A7 V, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, the Canon R6 Mark III, the Canon EOS R7, and the Nikon Z6 III.

Amazon’s list of best-selling mirrorless cameras tends to be more budget-focused, with the entry-level Canon EOS R50 currently in the top spot. However, the A7R VI has already popped up on the list. The A7R VI is only in 22nd place on Amazon’s top seller list, but it’s the highest-ranked mirrorless camera with a price tag above US$3,000.

Considering the Sony A7R VI was only announced on May 13, the camera has climbed quickly to the top of best-seller lists in just under a week. It’s not uncommon for new cameras to sell well at first as photographers eager to replace aging gear replace pre-orders, so only time will tell if the A7R VI’s rapid rise to best-seller lists has staying power.

But, the camera’s early success hints that the mirrorless body has been readily received – and for good reason. I spent some time with the Sony A7R VI and did some bird photography with it. Sony’s R series isn’t the first body that comes to mind for wildlife photography, but the high-resolution camera now shoots at 30 fps – triple the previous generation.

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Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) Sample images shot with the Sony A7R VI (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

Photographers have traditionally been forced to choose between resolution or speed, but the A7R VI hints that technology is reaching a place where photographers can have both – and the A7R VI isn’t even technically a flagship. The Sony A1 II still offers the best mix of high resolution and speed with a larger buffer than the A7R VI’s, but there’s a significant price gap between the two.

While the best-seller lists at B&H and Amazon hint at some early success for the Sony A7R VI, only time will tell if the pricier model can overtake the A7 V’s months-long lead. I’m curious to see how the next best-seller lists from Japan will shake out, seeing how rapidly the sales data has already changed in the US.

View the Sony A7R VI at B&H, or find out where to order in the US and UK.

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