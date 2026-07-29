DJI stock is drying up in the US, but these drone and camera deals are too good to miss!
Act Fast: These popular DJI cameras and drones are still on sale in the US
DJI’s newest products are becoming increasingly difficult to find in the US, but there are still some excellent options available for shoppers who know where to look. Several of the company’s most popular cameras and drones remain in stock, and some are now available with worthwhile discounts that make them even more appealing.
The deals include the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo, the standard DJI Osmo Pocket 3, the DJI Neo Fly More Combo, the DJI Flip with RC 2 Screen Remote Controller and the affordable DJI Mini 4K. While these may not all be the latest products in DJI’s growing range, they remain highly capable choices for vloggers, content creators and drone enthusiasts alike.
With newer DJI releases proving harder to come by in the US, these discounted models could offer one of the best opportunities to add a DJI camera or drone to your kit without paying full price.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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