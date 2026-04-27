The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III special edition drops tomorrow. Here’s how to get your hands on this compact camera
The special edition Canon G7 X Mark III drops April 28, but ordering one involves being lucky in a lottery draw
Thanks to its viral fame, the Canon G7 X Mark III is hard to find in stock – but a new special edition is coming, and it could help fans get the popular camera with less of a wait. The Canon G7 X Mark III 30th Anniversary Special Edition drops tomorrow, April 28, in the US.
When Canon announced the special edition compact camera, the manufacturer said that the camera would be arriving “in April” – but now Canon USA has shared an exact date and time via an email to fans: April 28 at 11 am.
The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III 30th Anniversary Edition is a limited edition and, thanks to the original model’s popularity, is expected to sell quickly. In the US, Canon is doing a lottery draw for the special edition.Article continues below
Canon USA says the lottery draw will work by randomly drawing numbers for everyone assigned in the waiting room, which opens up 30 minutes before the sale. At 11:00 AM EST on April 28, Canon will assign everyone in the waiting room a random number. Those lucky enough to be part of the draw will have a few minutes to check out.
Stock is far from guaranteed, but Canon’s US web store isn’t the only place that will be selling the special edition. Some retail stores will also get some stock, but how the stores handle the limited quantities may vary. For example, B&H lists the camera as “waiting list only,” and Adorama indicates it will only be available in the retailer’s New York City store. Shoppers may want to try checking local camera stores as well.
The special edition has the same tech inside, but comes with a graphite finish, diamond-knurled control ring, and a 30th anniversary logo at the top of the camera.
The list price for the special edition camera is $1,299 in the US, so there’s a significant price difference between the special edition and the $879 standard edition. But, that’s less than what many third-party sellers are selling the original for, thanks to the limited availability of the popular camera.
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The waiting room for the camera opens on the camera's product page at 10:30 AM EST on April 28.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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