Among the most popular cameras in Japan in June is the Fujifilm X100VI, a multi-award-winning point-and-shoot model that was released in February 2024

Compact cameras have dominated the Japanese market before, with the Fujifilm X100VI regularly topping sales charts at major retailers. Now, new sales data from Map Camera show that four of Japan's ten best-selling cameras in June are point-and-shoot models that launched years ago.

Published by Map Times, the rankings show that photographers continue to buy established compact camera models – many of them award-winning cameras that have become cult favorites thanks to their pocketable designs and distinctive shooting experience.

The rankings also show that headline specifications aren't always enough to secure the top spot. Sony's latest A7R VI debuted at No.2. Despite its new 66.8MP stacked sensor, 30fps burst shooting and flagship-level autofocus, it couldn't overtake the Sony A7 V.

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1. Sony A7 V

2. Sony A7R VI

3. Fujifilm X100VI

4. Sony A7C II

5. Fujifilm X-M5

6. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite

7. Sony A6700

8. Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III

9. Fujifilm X-E5

10. Ricoh GR IV

Fujifilm X100VI

Don't mess with a winner

More than two years after its launch, the Fujifilm X100VI is still one of the hardest cameras to buy as the retro-inspired APS-C compact has remained in near-constant short supply.

The X100VI continues to attract buyers with its combination of premium image quality and classic rangefinder-inspired design. DCW rated it the best retro compact camera on the market to date, praising its blend of style, performance and shooting experience.

In 2025, the X100VI received an iF Design Award, with the jury highlighting the camera for opening "up the joy of camera ownership and the wonder of photography to a broad range of users."

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Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite

Canon's best photo-focused compact camera?

This pocket-sized camera packs a 20.3MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor and an impressive 40x optical zoom, covering 24-960mm equivalent focal range (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Eight years after the original launched, the PowerShot SX740 HS Lite continues to prove that photographers still want dedicated travel cameras.

The updated compact recently topped Yodobashi's best-selling compact camera rankings for the 1st half of June, and now secured another strong result in Map Camera's latest monthly sales chart.

Rather than redesigning a winning formula, Canon kept almost everything that made the original so popular. The only notable difference is the removal os USB charging, and demand remains as strong as ever.

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III

Canon sticks to a winning formula – again

The PowerShot G7 X Mark III uses the popular 1-inch sensor format, used in many of the best compact cameras, which gives a big step up in image quality from most point-and-shoot cameras (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Since its launch in 2019, the compact has repeatedly topped sales charts at Japanese retailers including Yodobashi, BCN+R and Map Camera.

Canon itself acknowledged the camera's enduring popularity earlier this year by releasing a 30th Anniversary Edition to celebrate three decades of the iconic PowerShot lineup.

The PowerShot G7X Mark III retains the sleek, pocket-friendly design of its predecessor while introducing improved video features, making it a favorite among vloggers and creators looking for a compact camera.

While the lack of a built-in viewfinder may disappoint traditional photographers, it's a compromise many video-first users are happy to make in exchange for its compact size and creator-focused capabilities.

Ricoh GR IV

The cult compact gets its biggest upgrade yet

Ricoh's beloved pocket-sized street camera returns with a new BSI sensor, redesigned lens, and major usability upgrades – all while keeping its cult-classic formula intact (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Ricoh GR IV has quickly become one of the most anticipated cameras in recent years. Since its launch in 2025, the APS-C compact has repeatedly topped Japanese sales charts, reinforcing the GR series' cult status among street and travel photographers.

Its excellent image quality and handling have been recognized with several major awards, including the Good Design Award, the DGP Imaging Award last year, and Best APS-C Compact Camera at the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) World Awards.

Standout features include 5-axis image stabilization, a built-in 2EV ND filter, and an ultra-fast shutter speed of up to 1/16000sec after the latest firmware update.