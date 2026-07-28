The Sony A7 V hit several best-seller charts in the months after the full-frame camera’s initial release. Now, the mirrorless is back on top of Japan’s sales charts – but squabbling with the Sony A7R VI in second place. Japan’s most popular cameras for June were led by Sony’s two most recent Alpha-series mirrorless cameras, while the effervescent viral Fujifilm X100VI sat in the third-place spot.

The data comes from Japanese retailer Map Camera, which recently ranked the sales for new (and used) cameras in June 2026.

June wasn’t the first time that the Sony A7 V has sat at the top of sales charts – the 33MP 30fps mirrorless has been a regular among the top camera sales in Japan since it launched in late 2025. But the launch of the camera’s higher-resolution sibling, the Sony A7R VI had the A7 V see-sawing out of the top spot in some charts.

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The Sony A7R VI (Image credit: Future)

In the latest data, the lower-cost A7 V – which Map Camera says "redefines the standard" – is winning out in sales. But the 66.8MP A7R VI – which boasts the same 30 fps burst speed despite the higher resolution – sits in the second-place spot.

With both the Sony A7 V and A7R VI regularly topping sales charts, it will be interesting to see how the two models stand at the end of the year as to whether more photographers are swayed by the lower price of the A7 V, or the mix of high resolution and speed wins out for the A7R VI.

While Sony’s two newest full-frame Alpha series are fighting for the top spot, the Sony A7C II slides into the list in fourth place, illustrating that it’s not just Sony’s newest models that tend to top the charts, as the A7C II is a 2023 launch. The A7C II’s more compact design continues to make the camera a repeat attender for monthly sales charts.

The Fujifilm X100VI (Image credit: Future)

The third-place spot speaks to the staying power of the compact camera trend, as the viral Fujifilm X100VI takes the honors. Now more than two years old, the X100VI continues the viral trend of its predecessor and, despite its age, remains difficult to find in stock due to the camera’s popularity.

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Map Camera notes that the supply continues to remain unstable for the X100VI and that the retro compact camera tends to sell out immediately whenever stock becomes available.

Like the top three cameras, the full top ten at Map Camera contains several regulars, including Fujifilm’s X-M5 and X-E5, Sony’s smaller crop sensor A6700, and the popular Ricoh GR IV compact camera.

The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS (Image credit: James Artaius)

Surprisingly, there are no Canon mirrorless cameras on the list for June, but unsurprisingly, the popular PowerShot makes two appearances, with the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS sitting in sixth place. Canon’s well-loved but difficult to find in stock PowerShot G7 X Mark III is also on the list in eighth place.

According to Map Camera, these are the best-selling new cameras for June 2026:

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For more inspiration, browse the best mirrorless cameras or the best compact cameras.