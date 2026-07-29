An earthquake has halted production at the world’s largest camera sensor hub, Sony confirms. Could camera shipments be delayed?

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Sony has confirmed that production has been halted after an earthquake near the company's largest image sensor hub

A section of expressway with a vertical displacement is seen in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, on July 29, 2026, after an earthquake struck southwestern Japan the previous day. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP via Getty Images) / Japan OUT
An aerial photo shows roadway damage from the July 27 earthquake in Japan (Image credit: JIJI PRESS / AFP via Getty Images) / Japan OUT)

The largest image sensor plant from Sony – the world’s biggest manufacturer of image sensors – has halted production after an earthquake hit Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture on July 28.

After reports that several plants in the area had evacuated, including Sony, Fujifilm and TSMC, Sony has confirmed that production remains halted at the Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation’s Kumamoto Technology Center in the wake of the earthquake while the company assesses the damage.

All employees were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported from Sony’s facilities.

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Sony is the world’s largest manufacturer of image sensors, and the halted plant has been known to produce as many as four million image sensors in a single day.

The company says that the damage to the building and manufacturing lines is still being assessed.

FXWPDB Kumamoto, Japan. 18th Apr, 2016. Sony&#039;s semiconductor factory stands at Kikuyo town in Kumamoto prefecture on Monday, April 18, 2016. The factory suspended their manufacturing after massive earthquakes attacked Japan&#039;s southern island of Kyushu. &amp;copy; Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO/Alamy Live News

Sony's semiconductor facility in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture (Image credit: Y Tsunoda/AFLO/Alamy Live News)

Manufacturing camera sensors is a highly precise process, and even if the building sustained minimal damage, the manufacturing lines will likely need to be assessed to see if recalibration is needed. Damage to the area's roads could also potentially delay shipping.

Sony hasn’t yet shared how the pause could affect product availability, but an earthquake in the same region in 2011 previously caused delays and limited availability in the months following the earthquake for several brands, including Sony, Canon, and Nikon.

As one of the largest sensor manufacturers, the pause could have an impact beyond Sony-branded cameras, as Sony sensors are often found in other cameras as well as smartphones and other smart devices.

Fujifilm and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc. also evacuated following the quakes. Fujifilm has not yet shared an update as to whether manufacturing has been suspended.

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Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

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