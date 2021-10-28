The best Sony A7S III deals in October 2021: stock updates and prices

Looking for the best price for the Sony A7S III? Then you've come to the right place, as we constantly scour the Internet for the best camera deals.

The Sony A7S III is justifiably in high demand as one of the best 4K cameras for video on the market. The Canon EOS R5 and Sony A1 may have grabbed the headlines with their 8K capture, but the fact is that 8K is still the future, while 4K is what filmmakers need right now – and the Sony A7S III is designed to offer just about the best 4K capture you can get.

Sony has designed the A7S III specifically for video, using a 12MP sensor which might sound on the low side for stills, but is perfect for video capture, with huge pixels that grab lots of light, so you get low-noise performance and image quality you just won't get with a higher-resolution sensor.

The headline features are 4K 60p full width capture, which is impressive enough, but it can go right up to 4K 120p with a slight crop. And for slow motion fans, full HD goes up to 240p. You get quality as well as speed, too, with the ability to capture 10-bit 4:2:2 footage.

(Image credit: Sony)

The A7S III shares the same broad design as the Sony A7-series cameras, so it's an easy learning curve for existing Sony users who want to move into video – it has class-leading video capabilities but still handles like a regular camera. That might mean some handling compromises for more experienced videographers, but they can get the same tech in the much more cinema-focused Sony FX3, which is like a bridge between Sony's regular mirrorless cameras and its cinema line – or in the full-size Sony FX6 camcorder.

