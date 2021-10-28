The best Sony A7S III deals in October 2021: stock updates and prices

Popular

(Image credit: Sony)

Looking for the best price for the Sony A7S III? Then you've come to the right place, as we constantly scour the Internet for the best camera deals.

STOCK UPDATE! With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Sony A7S III in stock right now, or else available for order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...

The Sony A7S III is justifiably in high demand as one of the best 4K cameras for video on the market. The Canon EOS R5 and Sony A1 may have grabbed the headlines with their 8K capture, but the fact is that 8K is still the future, while 4K is what filmmakers need right now – and the Sony A7S III is designed to offer just about the best 4K capture you can get.

Sony has designed the A7S III specifically for video, using a 12MP sensor which might sound on the low side for stills, but is perfect for video capture, with huge pixels that grab lots of light, so you get low-noise performance and image quality you just won't get with a higher-resolution sensor.

The headline features are 4K 60p full width capture, which is impressive enough, but it can go right up to 4K 120p with a slight crop. And for slow motion fans, full HD goes up to 240p. You get quality as well as speed, too, with the ability to capture 10-bit 4:2:2 footage.

(Image credit: Sony)

The best Sony A7S III deals

The 12MP stills may not be useful, but the 4K video specs are exceptional

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full frame | Megapixels: 12.1 | Lens mount: Sony FE | Monitor: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen, Fully articulating 3-inch touchscreen 1,440K dots | Viewfinder: OLED EVF, 9,437K dots | Max continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Professional

Incredible low light performance
Stunning AF, even for video
No 6K or 8K video
Still images only 12MP

The A7S III shares the same broad design as the Sony A7-series cameras, so it's an easy learning curve for existing Sony users who want to move into video – it has class-leading video capabilities but still handles like a regular camera. That might mean some handling compromises for more experienced videographers, but they can get the same tech in the much more cinema-focused Sony FX3, which is like a bridge between Sony's regular mirrorless cameras and its cinema line – or in the full-size Sony FX6 camcorder.

Rod Lawton

Rod is the Group Reviews editor for Digital Camera World and across Future's entire photography portfolio, with decades of experience with cameras of all kinds. Previously he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more.

