The Leica Oskar Barnack Award 2025 Shortlist reveals the epitome of photographic storytelling

Drag queens attending a “Medusa Realness” event (Queer Party and RecordLabel), the first drag tour party after the Covid 19 lockdown. Chengdu, Sichuan, China 2023. From the series “The Rise of Queer Underground Party Culture in China”

The shortlist for the 2025 Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA) has been announced, and it offers a powerful reminder of photography’s ability to illuminate some of the most pressing stories of our time.

Across twelve shortlisted projects, drawn from over 120 nominations worldwide, the selection spans personal, political, and cultural narratives; each marked by striking visual language and deep emotional resonance.

Among the finalists is The Rise of Queer Underground Party Culture in China by Xiangjie Peng, a black-and-white series documenting the emergence of underground LGBTQ+ spaces in cities across China. Peng’s portraits pull viewers into worlds where self-expression becomes a radical act of defiance – vibrant sanctuaries hidden from official scrutiny.

11. Asylum seekers wait at the gates of the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (COMAR) for an asylum hearing. Tapachula, Mexico 2019.From the series “The Two Walls” (Image credit: © Alejandro Cegarra/LOBA 2025)

Alejandro Cegarra’s The Two Walls casts a stark eye over Mexico’s shifting role in the migration crisis. Once seen as a haven, Mexico has increasingly aligned with U.S. border policies. Cegarra’s haunting black-and-white photographs explore this fraught landscape, focusing on the lives caught between borders.

Frederik Rüegger’s I Am a Stranger in This Country offers a more intimate lens, chronicling English and Irish Traveller communities fighting to preserve their way of life amid rising nationalism and misinformation. His portraits, many made at horse fairs, one of the last strongholds of Traveller culture, are tender yet unsentimental, quietly challenging viewers to confront their preconceptions.

Together, these projects underscore the sheer breadth of this year’s LOBA shortlist. From urgent geopolitical crises to nuanced explorations of identity, the finalists reflect a global photography community deeply attuned to the world’s fractures and its resilience.

19. A family at the annual horse fair. Appleby, UK 2023.From the series “I Am a Stranger in This Country” (Image credit: © Frederik Rüegger/LOBA 2025)

As Felix Hoffmann, Artistic Director at Foto Arsenal Vienna and a member of this year’s jury, observes, "The competition has become more relevant than ever, with a noticeable increase in cultural diversity and perspectives."

A sentiment echoed by Jane Evelyn Atwood, who won the LOBA herself in 1997, "For those fortunate and talented enough to receive it, it marks an exceptional achievement. Winning the LOBA brings recognition, elevating how people perceive and engage with your work."

This year’s winners will be announced on October 9 at Leica’s headquarters in Wetzlar, alongside an exhibition and accompanying catalog. The shortlisted series are already available to explore online, and it’s hard to imagine any of these voices fading from view anytime soon.

Personally, it’s hard not to be struck by the level of work on display this year. These are projects rich in depth and clarity, each worthy of close study. I look forward to following not just the awards, but the future paths of these remarkable photographers.

01. Wazalendo self defense forces (a militia coalition supporting the Congolese army) secure the Nyiragongo territory. Democratic Republic of Congo, December 9, 2023. From the series “Beyond Numbers” (Image credit: © Arlette Bashizi/LOBA 2025)

