Save a MASSIVE $500 on the Sony A7 IV at it drops below 2K!

The Sony A7 IV is a versatile powerhouse, combining a 33MP CMOS sensor with 4K/60p video capabilities in a compact, travel-friendly body - making it an ideal choice for filmmakers and content creators alike.



Since its release, it’s remained one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market. Right now, it's available at B&H for just £1,998 - a massive $500 off the regular price!

Sony A7 IV: was $2,498 now $1,998 at BHPhoto Save $500 at B&H. Capable of producing 33MP stills and recording 4K video up to 60p (or 7K via super sampling), the A7 IV is ideal for content creators or filmmakers.

The Sony A7 IV boasts an impressive 15 stops of dynamic range and a wide ISO range of 100–51,200, delivering exceptional image quality even in challenging lighting. It supports continuous shooting at up to 10 frames per second with both mechanical and electronic shutters - perfect for capturing fast-moving action.

For filmmakers and content creators, the A7 IV offers stunning 4K video recording at up to 60p in 10-bit, delivering cinematic results with rich color and detail. And if you’re craving even more resolution, the camera oversamples from 7K for ultra-crisp 4K footage, all without any recording time limits.

Its autofocus system is lightning-fast, featuring 759 phase-detection points and reliable performance down to -4 EV in both photo and video modes - ensuring sharp focus even in low light.

Add in 5-axis in-body image stabilization, a fully articulating 3-inch touchscreen, full-size HDMI, 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks, and you’ve got a versatile hybrid camera that’s equally at home vlogging, filming, or shooting high-quality stills.

