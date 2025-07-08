Prime Day poll: from cheap compact cameras to pro-grade full-frame monsters, I want to know what deals you’re looking out for
Compact cameras might have taken the industry by storm, but we live in a world where there’s a camera for everyone. I want to know what type of camera you’re hunting for this Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day might be a great chance to pick up a scintillating deal, but with so many photography products discounted, I’d love to get a flavor of what cameras people are looking to buy. So, take a peek at the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals and consider sharing your thoughts via the poll below. I, for one, would love to pick up a small APS-C or Micro Four Thirds mirrorless, and although I’m a self-confessed Nikon nerd, I’m quite partial to the retro stylings of Fujifilm and OM System cameras.
As it stands, I've already noticed two incredible deals: US readers will find that the OM System OM-5 has plummeted to $899, while UK readers can pick up the mighty Fujifilm X-T5 for a whopping £1,449. Then again, I’ve always wanted a Nikon Zfc, and it's currently available in the UK for £629!
If I had to guess, I’m thinking the compact camera invasion will make all-in-one cameras very popular, but I know from a recent poll that full-frame mirrorless cameras are still very much in Vogue. And of course, plenty of people will be hoping to snap up a good drone deal before it flies off the shelf. It's not just enthusiast cameras that'll be getting the Prime Day treatment; there are dashcam deals, security camera deals, and GoPro deals to be had, too!
So, without further ado, let me know what's most likely to occupy your basket this Prime Day. And if you've not got your eye on a camera at all, perhaps you'd like to contribute to my camera accessories poll instead.
Check out the best camera drones for aerial photography and video, and the best action cameras.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.