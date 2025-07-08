Prime Day poll: from cheap compact cameras to pro-grade full-frame monsters, I want to know what deals you’re looking out for

Amazon Prime Day might be a great chance to pick up a scintillating deal, but with so many photography products discounted, I’d love to get a flavor of what cameras people are looking to buy. So, take a peek at the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals and consider sharing your thoughts via the poll below. I, for one, would love to pick up a small APS-C or Micro Four Thirds mirrorless, and although I’m a self-confessed Nikon nerd, I’m quite partial to the retro stylings of Fujifilm and OM System cameras.

As it stands, I've already noticed two incredible deals: US readers will find that the OM System OM-5 has plummeted to $899, while UK readers can pick up the mighty Fujifilm X-T5 for a whopping £1,449. Then again, I’ve always wanted a Nikon Zfc, and it's currently available in the UK for £629!

If I had to guess, I’m thinking the compact camera invasion will make all-in-one cameras very popular, but I know from a recent poll that full-frame mirrorless cameras are still very much in Vogue. And of course, plenty of people will be hoping to snap up a good drone deal before it flies off the shelf. It's not just enthusiast cameras that'll be getting the Prime Day treatment; there are dashcam deals, security camera deals, and GoPro deals to be had, too!

So, without further ado, let me know what's most likely to occupy your basket this Prime Day. And if you've not got your eye on a camera at all, perhaps you'd like to contribute to my camera accessories poll instead.

