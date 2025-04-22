After nearly two years, this compact mirrorless camera finally has its first price drop

Sony isn’t typically the first brand that comes to mind for retro-inspired cameras, but the first one that I think of that looks a bit more old school is the Sony a7C II. However, the price of the rangefinder-inspired full-frame mirrorless camera has remained stubbornly right at list price since the camera’s September 2023 launch – until now, that is.

The Sony A7C II is currently $200 off at several retailers, including Adorama, B&H, and Amazon, bringing the price down to $1,998 in the US. According to the price tracker Camelcamelcamel, the price drop is the first time that the Sony A7C II has dropped below list price since its launch, at least on Amazon in the US. (The current sale price appears to be only available in the US, however, Wex is listing £100 cash back on the £2,099 camera in the UK).

Sony A7C II: was $2,198 now $1,998 at Adorama The Sony A7C II currently has a rare $200 discount, bringing the cost of the full-frame camera under $2,000 in the US. The A7C II stands out from other Sony cameras because of the more compact design with a rangefinder-inspired viewfinder placed off to one side instead of in the center. The Sony A7C II brings a full-frame sensor to a compact body style. The bundle with a 28-60mm kit lens is also discounted by $200.

The Sony a7C II doesn’t have the retro dials of cameras like the Fujifilm X-T5 or the Nikon Zf, but the a7C series is Sony’s take on the rangefinder-inspired design that places the viewfinder on the back corner rather than in the middle of the camera. That design change also helps make the a7C II one of Sony’s most compact mirrorless cameras with a full-frame sensor.

Besides being more compact, the Sony A7C II crams in pro-grade features for both still photographers and videographers. The full-frame sensor is upgraded to a 33MP resolution, and both the autofocus and burst rate have improved over the earlier model. For video, the Sony A7C II can capture 4K60p. The compact design has some trade-offs, however, including just one memory card slot and ergonomics that aren’t geared for holding large telephoto lenses for extended lengths of time.

The $200 discount also applies to the Sony A7C II’s high-resolution sibling, the Sony A7CR, which boasts a 61MP sensor. With the current sale, the higher resolution camera body sits at about $800 more than the lower resolution option at $2,799. Like the A7C II, the A7CR has that rangefinder-inspired viewfinder tucked off to one side but offers more resolution compared to the A7C II.

Sony A7CR: was $2,998 now $2,798 at BHPhoto Want more resolution? The similar Sony A7CR uses a similar design but upgrades to a 61MP sensor. The higher resolution makes the camera's burst mode slightly slower and the price a bit higher, but the A7CR still offers a compact design.

You may also like

Browse the best full-frame mirrorless cameras or the best retro cameras for more inspiration.