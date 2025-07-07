Sony Prime Day Deals: Sony slashes hundreds off cameras, lenses – including a discount that’s never been done before
Sony Prime Day photography deals are here – and they don't require a Prime subscription
Amazon Prime Day is official here – and photographers can save hundreds on some of Sony’s best cameras and lenses. But with several discounts across camera bodies and lenses, which sales are the most worth grabbing?
Sony isn’t shy about dropping prices, particularly during key events like Prime Day and Black Friday. But, Prime Day comes shortly after Sony raised prices in the US as a result of tariffs. Some of the biggest Prime Day deals push cameras under even pre-tariff prices, while smaller discounts put some models back down to the pre-tariff prices.
The other factor to consider is whether or not Amazon has the best deal. Sony’s US web store matches the Amazon price, but new email subscribers can also get $25 off an order of $100 or more, while students, teachers, military, and nurses can get an additional 10 percent off. Photo retailers Adorama and B&H also appear to have matched the deals but often include a free camera bag and memory card at no extra cost. That also means that photographers don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals.
Sony is also offering a $100 cash-back rebate on some Sony Alpha camera bodies, redeemable online with a receipt and serial number.
The discounts need to be factored in with the camera and lens itself – and which ones are the best options for most photographers kits. The list of deals includes some excellent discounts, including the 4.5-star Sony a7 IV and the first time that the Sony a6700 has ever been discounted. I’ve scoured the Sony Prime Day camera and lens deals. These are the best Sony Prime Day photography deals.
Sony Prime Day deals on cameras
The Sony A7 IV sits at the very top of the Best Sony cameras, thanks to an excellent balance between resolution, speed, and price. The 33MP mirrorless camera is an excellent all-arounder, with 10 fps bursts and 4K60p at a reasonable price point. The camera's biggest downsides are that it needs a fast memory card (although there are plenty of Prime Day deals on memory cards too) and it's priced for semi-pros.
Buy from Sony for an additional $25 off with email signup; or get a free backpack, battery, and memory card at Adorama; or a free messenger bag, battery, and memory card at B&H.
If 33MP isn't enough, Sony's high-resolution camera is also discounted for Prime Day. The Sony A7 V is a full-frame 61MP, 8K24p behemoth with impressive subject-detection autofocus. The A7 V is one of the highest-resolution full-frame cameras, and it's an excellent choice for photographers who need a high level of detail and ultra-large prints.
Buy it from Sony for an additional $25 off with email signup; pick it up from Adorama for a free backpack, SD card, and battery; or B&H for a free messenger bag, SD card, and battery.
The older Sony A7 III has long been a favorite for budget shoppers who still want that powerful full-frame sensor. Despite being an older model, the Sony A7 III still offers a 24MP full-frame sensor, 10 fps burst mode, and 4K30p. It may no longer be Sony's best camera, but it is Sony's best full-frame budget camera.
Buy it from Sony for an additional $25 off with email sign up; from Adorama for a free SD card, battery, and Capture One software subscription; from B&H for a free bag and SD card, or pick it up from Amazon.
For high resolution. power in a smaller, travel-friendly camera, consider the Sony A7RC. The Sony A7CR is a 61MP full-frame camera with in-body stabilization, 4K60p video, and a smart autofocus system. The A7CR is smaller than the A7R V, yet still packs in high-resolution image quality. Prime Day discounts put the camera back down to its list price before the tariff price increase.
Buy the Sony A7RC from Sony for an additional $25 off with email signup; while both Adorama and B&H include a free bag and memory card. Or, pick it up from Amazon.
For a small body with small file sizes, consider the lower resolution sibling of the A7RC, the Sony A7C II. A compact full-frame camera, the Sony A7C II still crams in 33MP, smart AI subject tracking, and 10 fps burst shots. Note, however, that the Prime Day discount is slightly pricier than the list price before the tariff price increase in the US.
Pick the Sony A7C II up from Sony for an extra $25 off with an email signup, or get it bundled with free accessories from Adorama or B&H.
Sony says this $100 off deal – which applies to the body-only as well as bundles with kit lenses – is the first time the Sony a6700 has been discounted. The Prime Day discount puts the company's top crop-sensor mirrorless camera back down to pre-tariff levels. The key reason to choose the A6700 over options like the A6400 is that the A6700 has smarter AI-based autofocus, while maintaining the smaller body style of Sony's APS-C series.
Pick it up from Sony for an additional $25 off with an email sign-up, or from Adorama or B&H bundled with free accessories.
Digital Camera World's current pick for the best vlogging camera is the Sony ZV-E10 Mark II. The ZV-E10 Mark II offers excellent 4K video quality, a compact body, and a reasonable price point. This Prime Day Deal drops the price by $100, however, it applies to the body only, as the option with a lens isn't discounted.
Get the deal bundled with a free bag and memory card from Adorama or B&H.
Sony Prime Day Lens Deals
The Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM has now been replaced with a Mark II version, but the older lens is now $900 less than the newest option. That's a great deal on a workhorse f/2.8 lens for photographers who otherwise couldn't afford such a pro-level lens.
Grab the deal from Adorama or B&H to get the lens bundled with a case and cleaning kit.
For a versatile, wide-angle workhorse under $1,000, consider the Sony 24-70mm f/4 ZA OSS lens. The lens isn't as bright as Sony's f/2.8 options, but it offers excellent versatility and sharpness for the price point.
Shop at Adorama for a free polarizing filter included with the lens.
Like the 24-70mm f/2.8 deal, the Sony 70-200mm GM OSS has been replaced with a Mark II version – but the price is nearly $1,000 more for the newest optic. That makes the older lens an excellent deal for photographers looking for a pro-level lens without pro-level pricing.
Adorama is bundling the lens with three filters and a cleaning kit.
Digital Camera World's pick for the best Sony standard prime, the Sony 50mm f/1.4 GM is an excellent bright lens that's fairly compact yet exceptionally wide for beautiful background blur.
Adorama sweetens the deal with an included polarizing filter for the same price.
The Sony 90mm f/2,8 Macro G OSS is an excellent lens for close-ups, as well as portraits. The lens has an excellent build, mixed with a full 1.0x magnification.
Adorama is bundling the lens with filters and accessories for the same price.
When I compared cheap cameras from Sony, Canon, and Nikon at wildlife photography, the Sony 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS was my favorite optic of the bunch. The APS-C lens for cameras like the Sony a6700 is impressively sharp and versatile, without being too big.
B&H has the lens in stock and bundled with a free cleaning kit and UV filter.
You may also like
Don't buy a camera or lens just because it's cheap – buy it when it's both affordable and the right fit for your photography. To narrow down those options, browse the best Sony cameras or the best Sony lenses before shopping Prime Day deals.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.