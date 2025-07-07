Amazon Prime Day is official here – and photographers can save hundreds on some of Sony’s best cameras and lenses. But with several discounts across camera bodies and lenses, which sales are the most worth grabbing?

Sony isn’t shy about dropping prices, particularly during key events like Prime Day and Black Friday. But, Prime Day comes shortly after Sony raised prices in the US as a result of tariffs. Some of the biggest Prime Day deals push cameras under even pre-tariff prices, while smaller discounts put some models back down to the pre-tariff prices.

The other factor to consider is whether or not Amazon has the best deal. Sony’s US web store matches the Amazon price, but new email subscribers can also get $25 off an order of $100 or more, while students, teachers, military, and nurses can get an additional 10 percent off. Photo retailers Adorama and B&H also appear to have matched the deals but often include a free camera bag and memory card at no extra cost. That also means that photographers don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals.

Sony is also offering a $100 cash-back rebate on some Sony Alpha camera bodies, redeemable online with a receipt and serial number.

The discounts need to be factored in with the camera and lens itself – and which ones are the best options for most photographers kits. The list of deals includes some excellent discounts, including the 4.5-star Sony a7 IV and the first time that the Sony a6700 has ever been discounted. I’ve scoured the Sony Prime Day camera and lens deals. These are the best Sony Prime Day photography deals.

Sony Prime Day deals on cameras

Sony A7C II: was $2,399 now $2,199 at Sony For a small body with small file sizes, consider the lower resolution sibling of the A7RC, the Sony A7C II. A compact full-frame camera, the Sony A7C II still crams in 33MP, smart AI subject tracking, and 10 fps burst shots. Note, however, that the Prime Day discount is slightly pricier than the list price before the tariff price increase in the US. Pick the Sony A7C II up from Sony for an extra $25 off with an email signup, or get it bundled with free accessories from Adorama or B&H.

Sony Prime Day Lens Deals

You may also like

Don't buy a camera or lens just because it's cheap – buy it when it's both affordable and the right fit for your photography. To narrow down those options, browse the best Sony cameras or the best Sony lenses before shopping Prime Day deals.