Sony fans call the A7 III a forever camera, thanks to a well-rounded feature list and a price that keeps getting sweeter with time. But while the longstanding budget-friendly full-frame camera is no stranger to sales, a new discount puts the camera back down to Amazon’s lowest ever price.

The Sony A7 III was introduced in 2018, but its well-rounded feature list has kept the camera around despite its age. When Sony announced its successor, the A7 IV, the brand opted to keep the fan favorite around as a budget option.

Seasonal sales have dropped the Sony A7 III to $1,298, or $1,498 with a kit lens. According to price tracker Camelcamelcamel, that puts the camera back to its lowest ever price on Amazon, while photo retailers are offering the same low price bundled with a handful of freebies.

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Digital Photographer Magazine)

Sure, since the A7 III’s launch, Sony has introduced some pretty sweet technology on the A7 IV as well as high-end models. But the A7 III is no slouch, particularly with the price drop.

The mirrorless camera boasts a full-frame 24.2MP sensor, a 10fps burst rate and uncropped 4K video that makes the camera a versatile performer for the price point.

While the discount is currently available from a number of retailers, including Amazon, photography-specific retailers are tossing in some extra perks without raising the price.

At Adorama, creatives can pick up the camera with a free SD card, extra battery, and Capture One subscription, while B&H is offering an SD card and a basic shoulder bag. Both retailers also include free shipping.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Photographers who already own or want some different Sony lenses can pick up the body alone for $1,298, or it's is available with the Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS for $1,498. B&H notes that the sale is expected to last through May 04 2025.

Creatives who want a few more features can also find the successor, the Sony A7 IV, for $1,998 body only or $2,198 with a kit lens – which is a $500 discount. Compared to the A7 III, the A7 IV has a bump in resolution to 33MP, a larger buffer for taking longer bursts, a boost in autofocus performance and a boost in video capabilities.

The Sony A7 III is our current pick for the best budget full-frame Sony camera, and the A7 IV is our choice for the best Sony overall. But creators who need more resolution, faster speed or more video features can find the right fit on the best Sony cameras guide.

You may also like…

If you pick up one of these cameras, make sure to check out the best lenses for the Sony A7 III and the best lenses for the Sony A7 IV.