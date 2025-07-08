The OM-5 gets the Prime Day treatment as it plummets to $899
If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your travel camera setup, this is it - the OM System OM-5 is now just $899, down from $1,199.99, saving you a cool $300.99.
That’s a big price cut on one of the most compact and capable mirrorless cameras around, built with adventurers, hikers, and outdoor creatives in mind.
It’s not just a discount -it’s a chance to own a camera that’s ready to take on the elements, the trails, and the every day, without weighing you down.
SAVE $300.99 at Amazon. The OM System OM-5 is a compact, weather-sealed Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera designed for travel and adventure, offering 20MP stills, 4K video, and advanced computational features like Live ND and handheld 50MP high-res shooting!
The OM-5 blends portability with power, packing a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor and industry-leading 5-axis image stabilization into a tough, weather-sealed body. It’s IP53 rated, meaning it shrugs off rain and dust, and the lightweight design makes it ideal for long treks or quick city shoots.
Despite its size, it offers deep features like Pro Capture for fast action, Focus Stacking for greater depth of field, and Live ND for long-exposure effects without the need for filters. In many ways, it’s a photographer’s toolkit in your coat pocket.
It’s also a solid choice for filmmakers and content creators, with 4K video at up to 30p, vertical video support, and a fully articulating screen that’s great for vlogging or low-angle shots. Add in USB charging, reliable autofocus, and built-in Wi-Fi/Bluetooth for instant sharing, and you’ve got a camera that slots into any lifestyle. Whether you're capturing a sunrise over the mountains or creating YouTube content at home, the OM-5 has you covered.
At this discounted price, the OM System OM-5 becomes a serious contender for anyone looking for performance without the bulk - or the price tag of full-frame rivals. It offers the kind of features that used to be exclusive to flagship models, but in a package that’s smaller, smarter, and now much more affordable.
If you're in the market for a rugged, do-it-all mirrorless camera, $899 is a steal.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
