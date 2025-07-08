Save on a creator’s favourite this Amazon Prime Day as the Panasonic S5 II X is now under $1,900

If you’ve been eyeing a full-frame hybrid camera built for serious video and photo work, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II X is now just $1,897.99 - down from $2,199.99, saving you a cool $302.

That’s a great price for one of Panasonic’s most feature-packed mirrorless cameras, designed with creators in mind and dressed in a sleek all-black finish that looks as professional as it performs.

The S5 II X isn’t just a spec bump -it’s a proper step forward for hybrid shooters. You get internal ProRes recording, ALL-Intra, RAW over HDMI, unlimited recording times, and built-in cooling, making it perfect for filmmakers who don’t want to compromise. Add in the new phase-detect autofocus system, and it finally brings the fast, reliable subject tracking that Panasonic shooters have been waiting for.

Photo performance doesn’t take a back seat either. The 24.2MP full-frame sensor delivers excellent image quality, with a dynamic range that punches well above its weight. The in-body stabilization is rock solid, and it’s just as useful for handheld stills as it is for run-and-gun video work. Whether you're shooting a documentary, cinematic footage, or portraits in natural light, this camera can handle it all.

At just under $1,900, this deal brings flagship-level tools into a price bracket that’s far more accessible, especially for independent filmmakers, hybrid shooters, or pros looking to add a reliable B-cam to their kit. It’s built like a tank, packed with advanced features, and now a bit easier on the wallet.