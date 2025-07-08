Save on a creator’s favourite this Amazon Prime Day as the Panasonic S5 II X is now under $1,900
SAVE a massive $302 on the Panasonic S5 II X in this awesome Prime Day deal
If you’ve been eyeing a full-frame hybrid camera built for serious video and photo work, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II X is now just $1,897.99 - down from $2,199.99, saving you a cool $302.
That’s a great price for one of Panasonic’s most feature-packed mirrorless cameras, designed with creators in mind and dressed in a sleek all-black finish that looks as professional as it performs.
SAVE $302 at Amazon. The Panasonic Lumix S5IIX is a full-frame mirrorless camera built for serious creators, offering 4K/60p video, phase-detect AF, and ProRes support for pro-level photo and video work.
The S5 II X isn’t just a spec bump -it’s a proper step forward for hybrid shooters. You get internal ProRes recording, ALL-Intra, RAW over HDMI, unlimited recording times, and built-in cooling, making it perfect for filmmakers who don’t want to compromise. Add in the new phase-detect autofocus system, and it finally brings the fast, reliable subject tracking that Panasonic shooters have been waiting for.
Photo performance doesn’t take a back seat either. The 24.2MP full-frame sensor delivers excellent image quality, with a dynamic range that punches well above its weight. The in-body stabilization is rock solid, and it’s just as useful for handheld stills as it is for run-and-gun video work. Whether you're shooting a documentary, cinematic footage, or portraits in natural light, this camera can handle it all.
At just under $1,900, this deal brings flagship-level tools into a price bracket that’s far more accessible, especially for independent filmmakers, hybrid shooters, or pros looking to add a reliable B-cam to their kit. It’s built like a tank, packed with advanced features, and now a bit easier on the wallet.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
